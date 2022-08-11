Read full article on original website
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Donald Trump Offers A Grim Warning In First Interview Since Mar-A-Lago Raid
It's been a hectic few weeks for former president Donald Trump. He was required to attend a deposition in New York City due to the criminal case lodged against his family's business and its chief financial officer, Allen H. Weisselberg (via The New York Times). Though Trump attempted to have the case dismissed, a judge ruled against his pleas and a trial will likely begin soon.
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Inside A Trump Lawyer's Decision To Mislead The DOJ Before The Mar-A-Lago Raid
Another day, another drama from former President Donald Trump's latest scandal — the Mar-a-Lago raid. In this reality show season that is American politics, a search warrant was unsealed on August 12, according to Politico. The search warrant of Mar-a-Lago indicated the FBI is investigating Donald Trump for a "potential violation of the Espionage Act." According to The New York Times, concerns about the 45th president's approach to handling classified information are not new. When President Joe Biden took office, he prevented Trump from getting intelligence briefs. President Biden said Trump's "erratic behavior" demonstrated that he could not be trusted.
Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024
A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence
Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
Trump's Niece Points Finger At Jared Kushner For Tipping Off FBI: 'It Sounds Like Somebody In Jared's Position'
Following the Federal Bureau of Investigation raid of Donald Trump’s Florida residence, multiple reports are suggesting a close aide of the former president had a role in tipping off the agency about classified documents. When Mary Trump was asked during an interview as to whom she thinks could have...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Rudy Giuliani's Latest Election Entanglement Confirms What We Suspected All Along
Since losing the last presidential election, Donald Trump has been in hot water for claiming the election was rigged, and for allegedly inciting violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. More recently, Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided by FBI officials searching for classified documents that may have been unlawfully removed from the White House. Agents walked away with 11 sets of materials, some of which were marked as top-secret documents, according to CNN. Trump also faced prosecutors in New York last Wednesday in a deposition regarding evidence that he may have falsified the value of his assets (via AP News). And for months, the former president has been at the center of investigations by the Justice Department and a House committee into his attempts to overturn the election and impede the peaceful transfer of power (via CNN).
Why Twitter Is Seeing Red Over Doug Emhoff's Recent Whole Foods Run
Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff may have visited a Brentwood, Calif. Whole Foods Market to stock up on fresh, organic produce, healthy snacks and perhaps a few non GMO-treats. Instead, his shopping spree landed him in hot water with Twitter users over a poor parking job that could have taken much-needed spots away from customers who are handicapped (via New York Post).
A Crucial Update On Salman Rushdie's Condition Has Twitter Celebrating
The world is still in shock over the brutal attack on Salman Rushdie. While on-stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York, an Associated Press reporter witnessed a man rush the stage and "begin punching or stabbing Rushdie" during his introduction. Rushdie was rushed via helicopter to a hospital in...
Why People Are Buzzing About Rand Paul's Espionage Act Tweet
Senator Rand Paul is one of the U.S. Senate's most controversial members. The senator from Kentucky has a knack for being a contrarian, voting against or holding up bills with bipartisan support. The Washington Post reported in May that Paul delayed a bipartisan bill to give much-needed aid to Ukraine. The Post revealed Paul's remarks on the Senate floor noted that America "cannot continue to spend money we don't have" because it would threaten national security. While his contrarian views may be tiring to some voters and other senators, the Kentucky senator also once irritated his neighbor. In 2017, GQ reported that Paul's next-door neighbor beat him up.
How A Simple General Hospital Photoshoot Sent Vanna Fans Into A Tizzy
There are certain couples in the world of daytime television that elicit intense fan reaction more than others. One of those pairings that always sparks conversation is that of Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). For much of their time on-screen together, they lingered in the frenemy role. They have a long history together, but for the longest time, they didn't teeter into the category of romantic partners. However, all of that changed when they kissed for the first time in 2021 (via Soap Dirt). They're currently navigating what being a couple looks like, but there are secrets and lies threatening to unravel the romance before it progresses too far.
The Prince Harry Underwear Saga Takes An Unexpected Turn
A decade ago, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visited Las Vegas for a wild, "What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas" trip that dominated worldwide headlines. Prince Harry's trip has gone down as an iconic cultural moment in history, mainly for the event spicing up his family's pristinely royal image, as he was shown mingling with women by the pool, and dancing barefoot at raves (via The Mirror). It was also the trip that caused a media explosion when photos of the Duke of Sussex in his birthday suit were leaked, TMZ reported back in 2012.
