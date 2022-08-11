Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community
Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: District 10 in Breckenridge should not be in Zone 3 of the new rules
As an owner of a townhome in White Wolf homeowners association, which directly abuts Ski Hill Road, I am vehemently opposed to all of Land Use District 10 being considered part of Zone 3. As stated in the District 10 land use guidelines, the portions of District 10 directly abutting Ski Hill Road are in the path of anticipated growth.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne utilizes state grant to help recruit lifeguards
The town of Silverthorne received a grant from the state to boost recruitment and retention of lifeguards for the town’s public pool, and town staff are already utilizing the benefits to recruit staff for the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The town received a grant — called the Pools Special Initiative...
Summit Daily News
Summit County servers stung by lack of visitors with lowest occupancy rates since 2015
Tips have been low for Summit County businesses this summer. Tim Applegate, the owner of multiple restaurants in Summit County including Sauce on the Blue in Silverthorne, said people aren’t spending as much money at all of his restaurant locations this summer. “Tickets themselves are lower,” he said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News seeks liberal political columnist
The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a liberal voice on its opinion pages to publish every other week, switching on and off with Susan Knopf. The every-other-week, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers. Those who are interested should...
Summit Daily News
With AirBnBs on the rise, local reflects on over 25 years she hosted a traditional bed and breakfast in Summit County
Hanging on the wall of Kristi Blinco’s entryway that hundreds of people have passed through is a cross-stitch framed in gold. Below a little cottage with green stitched trees reads, “Let me live in the house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
Summit Daily News
Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements
The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
Summit Daily News
Possible sinkhole closes US Highway 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County
Water damage that could result in a sinkhole impacted a stretch of Highway 6 on Monday, closing down traffic in both directions near the entrance to the Kayak Crossing apartment complex in EagleVail. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, a growing buildup of water caused a bulge to form in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work
Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
Summit Daily News
DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr.
Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr, left this life for his next adventure on June 30, 2022. He passed away at his beloved cabin on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne surrounded by his children who handed him off to God and their mom, his cherished wife of 60 years, Kelly, who preceded him in death by only ten months. We hope they were ready for him.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
La Nina could persist this winter for the 3rd straight year, something that’s only happened two times in over 70 years
La Nina weather patterns are likely to continue into the winter according to the National Weather Service. La Nina was partially to blame for lower snowfalls through the month of December last year, and the pattern could return this year, although meteorologists say it’s too early to be certain.
Summit Daily News
Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts
VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective. Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.
Summit Daily News
Missing man found dead at County Commons in Frisco died from a blood clot, coroner says
This story has been updated to correct the definition of pulmonary embolism. The missing man found dead July 8 at County Commons died from natural causes, Summit County Coroner Regan Wood said Monday. According to the official cause of death report, the man, Craig Standlee, 56, died of a pulmonary...
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers football team brings ‘brotherhood’ of seniors to the gridiron
It has been close to 300 days since the Summit High School football team has played under the lights at Tiger Field in Breckenridge, but the team won’t have to wait much longer until the return of “Friday night lights” in Summit County. After finishing last season...
Comments / 0