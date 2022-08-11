ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, CO

Summit Daily News

Silverthorne gets ready to release short-term rental survey to the community

Silverthorne town leaders are getting a survey ready in order to gauge interest from community member in how Silverthorne Town Council should tackle impacts from short-term rentals. Town Council members have discussed potential options in previous weeks, but they all agreed that gauging public opinion first and foremost would be...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne utilizes state grant to help recruit lifeguards

The town of Silverthorne received a grant from the state to boost recruitment and retention of lifeguards for the town’s public pool, and town staff are already utilizing the benefits to recruit staff for the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The town received a grant — called the Pools Special Initiative...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit Daily News seeks liberal political columnist

The Summit Daily News is seeking a political columnist to provide a liberal voice on its opinion pages to publish every other week, switching on and off with Susan Knopf. The every-other-week, 700-word column must focus on local issues that matter to Summit County readers. Those who are interested should...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Meadow Creek Park to see lighting improvements

The town of Frisco will work with a third-party contractor to improve lighting at Meadow Creek Park. Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 15, as crews excavate existing lighting posts and install new, solar-powered ones. The town expects work to continue for a few weeks. The project is one element of...
FRISCO, CO
#Frisco Town Council
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge History receives 2 awards for local exhibit work

Breckenridge History, formerly Breckenridge Heritage Alliance, recently received two awards for work on its exhibits. First is the Beselme-Orrell Heritage Award from the Mining History Association for the Washington Milling Exhibit. The national award was established in 2013 to recognize contributions to the understanding and appreciation of mining. According to...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

DeGraaf graduates from law enforcement training academy

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has recognized Deputy DeGraaf for his successful peace officer standards and training academy graduation from Colorado Mountain College’s law enforcement training academy Friday, Aug. 12. DeGraaf was recognized with two awards upon his graduation from the program, including an outstanding leadership award and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr.

Thomas Bull Dodd, Jr, left this life for his next adventure on June 30, 2022. He passed away at his beloved cabin on Ptarmigan Mountain in Silverthorne surrounded by his children who handed him off to God and their mom, his cherished wife of 60 years, Kelly, who preceded him in death by only ten months. We hope they were ready for him.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Aug. 12, 1922: Holidays, sports and construction

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Aug. 12, 1922. Breckenridge to hold greatest Labor Day celebration in years. During the meeting of the Breckenridge Fire Department this week, committees were appointed to start the ball rolling for Firemen’s Field Day celebration to be held on Labor Day. According to the present plans, the event promises to exceed any previous occasion and the celebration will be long remembered by all inhabitants of this and adjoining counties. This will be the first time Breckenridge has celebrated the holiday in the past two years.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail police arrest suspect in string of recent bike thefts

VAIL — The Vail Police Department reports that a suspect in a number of recent bike theft cases on Aug. 10 was spotted walking toward Vail Village by a Vail detective. Officers followed the subject, and observed him unsuccessfully attempting to remove a locked bike from a bike rack. The subject was taken into custody by officers when he attempted to leave. The suspect is identified as Jesus Eduardo Olan Garcia, 25, a resident of Avon. Garcia was charged with three counts of theft, attempted theft and resisting arrest. The bicycles taken in these cases have yet to be recovered.
VAIL, CO

