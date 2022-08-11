ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Andy Valley becomes 1st Maine team to win Cal Ripken U12 World Series

WATERVILLE – The 2022 U12 Cal Ripken World Series concluded over the weekend, with Oxford-based Andy Valley becoming the first Maine team team win the championship. Andy Valley defeated Weymouth, Mass. 12-4 on Saturday to capture the U12 crown. The team started the tournament with a 2-1 loss to...
WATERVILLE, ME
Pizza customer pens apology

SKOWHEGAN–Al’s Pizza in Skowhegan has been in business for over 50 years and in that amount of time its customer base has grown tremendously. However, one unhappy customer voiced her frustration over the wait time of the food recently and later had a change of heart over her less than appetizing behavior.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Jurassic Quest roars into Maine

BANGOR — The Jurassic period has been described by scientists as having been the ‘golden age’ of the dinosaurs. And while this period ended about 145 million years ago, Jurassic Quest is helping dinosaur lovers experience what it was like when these awesome creatures ruled the planet.
MAINE STATE
Crews respond to fire in Stonington

Showers clear out by late morning and the sun returns. Showers clear out this morning and high pressure builds in for Monday and Tuesday. Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving...
STONINGTON, ME
Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021

WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
WINSLOW, ME
Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
WATERVILLE, ME
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
Belfast police searching for driver involved in a hit and run

Scattered showers tonight and tomorrow, drying out for Monday. Weak low pressure tracks up the coast tonight giving us the chance for scattered showers, especially Downeast coastal sections. We dry out for the start of the work week. Updated: 18 hours ago. High pressure keeps us cloudy and dry today,...
BELFAST, ME
Steven Tyler Posts A Special Facebook Message For Bangor Fans

Looks like it's all systems go for Aerosmith, this Labor Day Weekend in Bangor. After Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler entered a rehab facility back in May, it looked like everyone who was psyched to see the band in Bangor on September 4, would have to "Dream On". Luckily for all of us, it looks like he is raring to go.
BANGOR, ME
Multiple Bangor road work projects

BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
BANGOR, ME

