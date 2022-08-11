Read full article on original website
UMaine replicates cultural artifact; original to be returned to Alaskan tribes
ORONO, Maine — The Hudson Museum at the University of Maine houses hundreds of indigenous artifacts, and one 19th-century clan helmet is returning to its owners. The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska requested in 2018 that the museum return the 19th-century Tlingit frog clan helmet. However, prior to its return, the museum director and a team of engineers and artists sought to create a replica.
'Downtown Homesteader' classes in Bangor aim to teach life skills
BANGOR, Maine — When you were younger, you probably learned a handful of basic life skills from a home economics class or by joining the Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts. However, learning a new skill later in life can sometimes be a little intimidating or tricky, especially when you don't know where to start.
Your extra garden veggies can help feed hungry Mainers
ELLSWORTH, Maine — It’s that time of year when your backyard garden may be producing more produce than you know what to do with. But there's a program in Downeast Maine that wants to turn your excess food into meals for those in need. Since 2013, Healthy Acadia’s...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021
WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
UMaine adds more electric vehicle charging stations as demand grows
ORONO, Maine — The state of Maine has made a push for Mainers to drive electric vehicles. Part of the push toward EV's entails ensuring Mainers there is sufficient infrastructure in the state to support it. The University of Maine has added four new Level 2 charging stations, bringing...
Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol
AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
Hampden's Children's Day and parade return
HAMPDEN, Maine — The annual Hampden Children's Day returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Many members of the community lined the sidewalks in anticipation of the parade that kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade route started at Reeds Brook Middle school...
Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop
BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
Belfast adds 15 colorful chairs downtown as part of beautification project
BELFAST, Maine — Residents and visitors of Belfast may see a little more color downtown, both around them and underneath them. Our Town Belfast is an organization that works to grow and sustain the downtown area through historic preservation and community events. Amanda Cunningham, the group's executive director, says they realized they had a lack of seating downtown.
Rural Maine health care facilities receive nearly $3.5M investment from USDA
BANGOR, Maine — The United State’s Department of Agriculture Rural Development is investing $3.49 million to help rural health facilities in Maine. The investment will help nine facilities across the state. The USDA is looking to help some facilities who lost funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even to help build new facilities in rural areas.
Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday
JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals
BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
Cyclist found injured in ditch following alleged hit-and-run in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast on Friday, police said. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene after a person who lived on Belmont Avenue reportedly heard the crash at about 8:50 p.m. and went to see what happened. The person then found 30-year-old Tristen Fontenelle of Searsport with a visible head injury in the ditch and called for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
Orrington waste-processing facility accepting trash again after fire
ORRINGTON, Maine — The Penobscot Energy Recovery Co. (PERC) in Orrington is accepting trash again after shutting down in late July due to a fire at the facility that damaged cables. The waste-to-energy processing facility reduces the volume of trash sent to landfills by 90 percent by taking in...
Fire Marshal's Office investigates Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation after a fire burned down a home in Stonington early Sunday morning. The Stonington Fire Department arrived onto the scene around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call of an explosion and fire. Fire Chief Ryan Hayward...
Versant Power begins undersea cable installation project
HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — This week, Versant Power is beginning work on one of two undersea electrical cable installations planned for 2022. Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, have started laying cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands. The project is expected to take two to three days to complete, according to a release from Versant.
Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect
BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast Friday, police said. Tristen Fontenelle, 30, of Searsmont, was found suffering from head injuries after a person who lived in the area of 238 Belmont Avenue heard a crash at approximately 8:50 p.m. and found Fontenelle before calling for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed three pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A driver who acknowledged falling asleep before striking three pedestrians, that resulted in the death of all of them, entered the equivalent of guilty pleas to civil driving infractions on Wednesday. A car driven by Robert Santerre, 57, of Chelsea, crossed the center line which resulted...
