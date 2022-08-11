ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

UMaine replicates cultural artifact; original to be returned to Alaskan tribes

ORONO, Maine — The Hudson Museum at the University of Maine houses hundreds of indigenous artifacts, and one 19th-century clan helmet is returning to its owners. The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska requested in 2018 that the museum return the 19th-century Tlingit frog clan helmet. However, prior to its return, the museum director and a team of engineers and artists sought to create a replica.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine motorcycle deaths already exceeding 2021

WINSLOW, Maine — The first eight months of 2022 saw 25 fatalities involving motorcyclists, while the entirety of 2021 saw 22, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The increased number in fatalities is a shock, even to longtime motorist Mike Perkins, who has nearly 20 years of experience...
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: 'Large metal object' lands near Maine State Capitol

AUGUSTA, Maine — A "large metal object" crashed into the ground just outside the main entrance to the Maine State Capitol on Friday afternoon, police say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated the object crashed into the ground at a high velocity, about 6 to 8 feet from an officer who was walking outside the entrance. Two other people were nearby and saw the incident. No one was injured.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hampden's Children's Day and parade return

HAMPDEN, Maine — The annual Hampden Children's Day returned this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Many members of the community lined the sidewalks in anticipation of the parade that kicked off at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The parade route started at Reeds Brook Middle school...
HAMPDEN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Aerosmith resumes tour with Bangor as first stop

BANGOR, Maine — After a months-long hiatus from their 2022 tour, Aerosmith is set to officially return on Sept. 4 with Bangor as its first stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Fans across the state are pretty excited, but perhaps the band is even more so. "NOT TO TOOT...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two earthquakes reported in Washington County Thursday

JONESBORO, Maine — Did you feel it?. According to two reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), two 2.8 magnitude earthquakes occurred approximately 12 hours apart on Thursday. The first earthquake struck at 7:30 a.m. four kilometers west/northwest of Jonesboro, according to the USGS. The second quake hit...
JONESBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sen. Collins visits Bangor Northern Light hospitals

BANGOR, Maine — Senator Susan Collins made her way through two Northern Light hospitals in Bangor on Wednesday. Collins is in support of nearly $3.2 million in funding for Eastern Maine Medical Center and Acadia Hospital. The funding is part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Labor, Health and Human...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Cyclist found injured in ditch following alleged hit-and-run in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — A woman riding a bicycle was hit by a truck and left injured in a ditch in Belfast on Friday, police said. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene after a person who lived on Belmont Avenue reportedly heard the crash at about 8:50 p.m. and went to see what happened. The person then found 30-year-old Tristen Fontenelle of Searsport with a visible head injury in the ditch and called for help, Belfast Police Department Chief Robert Cormier said in an email Saturday.
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire Marshal's Office investigates Stonington fire

STONINGTON, Maine — The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation after a fire burned down a home in Stonington early Sunday morning. The Stonington Fire Department arrived onto the scene around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call of an explosion and fire. Fire Chief Ryan Hayward...
STONINGTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Versant Power begins undersea cable installation project

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — This week, Versant Power is beginning work on one of two undersea electrical cable installations planned for 2022. Versant crews, along with contracted specialty crews, have started laying cable in Islesford between Great Cranberry and Little Cranberry Islands. The project is expected to take two to three days to complete, according to a release from Versant.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman left injured in ditch after alleged hit-and-run in Belfast, police search for suspect

NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

