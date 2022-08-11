Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Related
South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern
MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
WSVN-TV
Summer may be over but with SoFlo’s year-round sun, here are some places to keep cool
No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WSVN-TV
Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
WSVN-TV
High school senior raises $5,000 by for Conine’s Clubhouse with personal charity in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school softball player has scored big off the field. Saint Thomas Aquinas Senior Raylee Leiman raised $5,000 for Conine’s Clubhouse at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The clubhouse is a hotel-like facility named after former major leaguer and Marlins world champion...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
WSVN-TV
Two displaced after house catches fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been displaced after a home went up in smoke. The fire broke out at a house along Northwest 15th Terrace, near Fifth Street, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed into the home. One...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
This Is Florida's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
WSVN-TV
Hazmat team called to clean up chemical spill in Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to clean up a chemical spill in Plantation. The incident happened at the Central Water Treatment plant at 700 NW 91 Ave., Monday morning. The substance that was spilled was sodium hydroxide, which is known as lye. No one was hurt, as crews worked...
WSVN-TV
Woman shot in Pompano Beach killed after crashing into tree outside hospital
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, authorities said, had been injured in a shooting in Pompano Beach died after crashing outside of a hospital. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim called for help after she came under fire in the area of Northeast 23rd Court in Pompano Beach, early Sunday morning.
WPBF News 25
EXCLUSIVE: Jupiter boat captain saves Cuban migrant stranded at sea for 4 days
JUPITER, Fla. — It was Friday, Aug. 5, and boat captain Ross Larson headed to the Keys to fish with his buddies the last day before the lobster season kicked in. Twenty miles off the coast the weather took a turn and they were about to head in when ... this happened:
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders was last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL at around...
Comments / 1