West Palm Beach, FL

CBS Miami

South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern

MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WSVN-TV

Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV

Two displaced after house catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been displaced after a home went up in smoke. The fire broke out at a house along Northwest 15th Terrace, near Fifth Street, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed into the home. One...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
WSVN-TV

72-year-old man who went missing at FLL found safe in Pompano Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been safely located, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders had been last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 2 p.m., Sunday....
WSVN-TV

Hazmat team called to clean up chemical spill in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews rushed to clean up a chemical spill in Plantation. The incident happened at the Central Water Treatment plant at 700 NW 91 Ave., Monday morning. The substance that was spilled was sodium hydroxide, which is known as lye. No one was hurt, as crews worked...
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 72-year-old man who went missing at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 72-year-old man who went missing at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Isaac Sanders was last seen in the area of 50 Terminal Drive at FLL at around...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

