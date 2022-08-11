ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nearly 50 missing light poles, at least five on the ground on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By Suzanne Le Mignot
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yga6j_0hE0UI0V00

Some downed light poles hauled away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2's cameras on Thursday captured the city finally picking up downed light poles along DuSable Lake Shore Drive – including one we showed you a day earlier.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot first exposed the danger, which left a couple with more than $4,000 in damage ​ after their car hit a light pole that was lying across the Drive.

On Thursday, an outline along the grass remained from where a light pole about 25 feet long had been lying on the ground on DuSable Lake Shore Drive just north of 31st Street the day before. We saw Chicago Department of Transportation crews at the scene around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, and shot vide of them as they left and took the wrecked lamppost with them.

A total of four old light poles were later seen on top of a CDOT truck - two had been on that stretch of the Drive. A large amount of rust was seen on two of the poles.

We spoke to a woman named Stacy Sweat on Wednesday. She told us she was with her husband in their Lexus on the Drive when he ran over a pole on the night of Saturday, July 30.

"We look over and there's a light pole laying across Lake Shore Drive - like all the northbound lanes - and then our indicator light comes on and says that we have two flat tires and our car is riding disabled," Sweat said.

When we spoke to Sweat on Wednesday, it wasn't clear if the pole fell onto the Drive because of its rusted condition, or if someone hit it with a car.  CDOT told us Thursday that it appears the light pole was hit by a vehicle.

After speaking to Sweat about her experience and receiving a viewer email this morning, we decided to drive from Hollywood Avenue to Jeffery Boulevard, both north and south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. We counted nearly 50 missing light poles and at least five poles that were on the ground.

Many of the missing poles were marked by orange traffic cones. Others were not, making exposed wires visible.

An expert who has worked with the CBS 2 Investigators ​ extensively about light pole dangers ​ says exposed wiring can pose a problem.

"If the wires are live, yes, that would definitely be a huge safety concern for the general public," said Sammy Tin, the department head of the Materials Science and Engineering Program at the University of Arizona.

In a statement, CDOT told us they "regularly assess the condition of streetlight poles and wiring to make targeted repairs and replacements. This includes ongoing assessments on DuSable Lake Shore Drive by CDOT's Division of Electrical Operations."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Construction crews rupture large gas main in Niles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Emergency crews are responding to a large natural gas leak in north suburban Niles.Howard Street has been shut down for about a half mile in both directions after construction workers broke an 8-inch gas main near Lehigh Avenue.Nicor workers were responding to the scene.Firefighters were standing by as crews work to repair the leak.No injuries have been reported
NILES, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Volunteers protect pedestrians from DLSD red light scofflaws, CPD enables the lawbreakers

On February 28, a BMW driver fatally struck technical consulting engineer Gerardo Marciales, 41, as he rode a Divvy bike west from the Lakefront Trail across DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Balbo Drive. Merciales had a walk signal as he rode in the crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection. The northbound motorist had a green left-turn arrow, but the light for proceeding north was was red, and he ran it.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I thought I was going to die' - Woman recalls boat accident in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'

CHICAGO (CBS) – First responders gave new details about the boat accident in Chicago's "Playpen" on Saturday that left two people severely injured.CBS 2's Steven Graves also spoke to one of those victims, who said she's lucky to be alive and described the terrifying moments of the incident. The woman had the most severe injuries as both of her feet were severed by a boat propeller and has to learn how to walk again.It was supposed to be a fun Saturday on the water for Lana Batochir and her husband.The two were meeting up with old friends for a reunion...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Light#Light Poles#Materials Science#Accident#Cbs 2#Cdot#Lexus
CBS Chicago

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Clouds expected later, but still dry

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite clear and quiet conditions for much of this week, Monday could see a lot of cloud cover late.A weak disturbance over Iowa will be keeping us in the clouds.Showers from this system will move southeast into central and southern Illinois this evening.Conditions will be dry & quiet much of the week, with unsettled weather arriving for the weekend.ForecastTONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW 65.TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 79.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO - Police are seeking to identify the driver responsible for killing a pedestrian earlier this August in a hit-and-run in the Lawndale neighborhood. A 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver 2007-2012 Toyota Camry, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men dead, another injured in hit-and-run in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for a driver who ran down four men Sunday morning, killing three of them. It happened in the South Shore neighborhood in the 7000 block of South Jeffery around 5 a.m., police said. Jeffery Street and 71st was littered with dozens of evidence markers next to shoes and pieces of vehicles after a horrific hit and run crash.Two of the men who died have been identified as Devonta K. Vivetter, 27, of Chicago, and Donald Huey, 25, of South Holland. The third victim who died has not yet been identified. Pod cam video shows the men flying...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and breezy Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 60s in Chicago, but upper 50s in the western suburbs and mid 50s in parts of Northwest Indiana.Mostly sunny skies and breezy for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s in Chicago, but mid to upper 70s along the lakeshore. Mostly sunny skies continue for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.Rain chances return starting late Friday as a storm system approaches the area from the northwest. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for this weekend with highs around 80 degrees.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65°TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 82°WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 79°
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy