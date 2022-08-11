ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Historic car that took Maggie Thatcher to the Queen is at auction

The car that carried British prime minister Margaret Thatcher to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for the first time is expected to fetch up to $54,000 at auction. The ‘Iron Lady’ was chauffeured to the historic meeting with Her Majesty in the 1973 Rover P5 on May 4, 1979, after being elected with a 44-seat majority.
WORLD
rolling out

Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House

Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
ECONOMY
rolling out

Mysterious ‘countryside Banksy’ leaves artful ring of slate

These pictures show an amazing piece of artwork made out of slate, created by a mystery artist – who has been dubbed the ‘countryside Banksy’. Daniel Farrington, 30, and his wife Agnieszka, 34, came across the slate ring on a hillside in Borrowdale, Cumbria, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, around sunrise on August 1.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Richardson
Person
Dave Walker
Person
Joanna Lumley
Person
Anita Rani
Time Out Global

Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home

The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Interior designer sparks furious row over 18th century hunting lodge dubbed the 'prettiest small house in the world' by installing 'horrific' electric gates before planning permission was granted

A fierce war of words has broken out between distinguished interior designers over the installation of electric gates at a famous National Trust hunting lodge in Hampshire. Critics have been left enraged at the 'horrific' gates installed by the new owner of the Odiham Hunting Lodge's, Francis Sultana, which appeared before planning permission was granted, the Times report.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candy Store#Memorabilia#Auctioneers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Victorian#Cadbury#Ard Tv
rolling out

Rare Cuban cigars custom-made for Winston Churchill on sale

A rare box of Winston Churchill’s iconic cigars has sold for almost $20,000. Ten of the wartime prime minister’s personal ‘La Corona’ cigars sold at an auction in Massachusetts this week. According to Boston-based RR Auction, Churchill was reportedly first supplied with Corona cigars with his...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status

A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
WORLD
rolling out

Black-owned winery setting the standard for non-alcoholic beverages

Anthony and Kerriemah Muhammad are the co-owners of Magnolia Crescent Orchards & Non-Alcoholic Winery. For people that love to enjoy a luxury beverage that doesn’t contain alcohol, Magnolia Crescent would be a good option to consider. Anthony and Kerriemah spoke with rolling out about why they got into the...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Shopping
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Introvert boy

Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation

Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.
The Daily South

3 Things You'll Only Find in a Church Cookbook

When it comes to Southern churchgoers' most dog-eared books, the Bible indisputably comes first, but the church cookbook takes its place as a close second. Like recipe collections curated by school groups and various chapters of the Junior League, church cookbooks reflect the people who lovingly put them together and the places they were made: For instance, pick up a cookbook by a Catholic congregation in Louisiana, and you're likely to find more than one mention of the Holy Trinity—first for the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, and second for jambalaya's requisite onions, bell pepper, and celery; grab one curated by a small-town Baptist congregation, and you'll be hard-pressed to find any recipes with booze—save, perhaps, for the rum cake. (Surely God would approve of that specific use?) But whether you're Catholic or Baptist, there's one thing we can all agree on: Communion would be a heck of a lot tastier if we skipped the bread or wafers and opted for pound cake instead. Here, we've rounded up 3 things you'll only find in a church cookbook.
RECIPES
The Independent

Son bizarrely brings 40lb frozen octopus he bought from Facebook Marketplace home

A Canadian man left his mum horrified after buying a 40lbs frozen octopus on Facebook Marketplace.Vincent Dunn, 20, carried the frozen seafood all the way home before discovering it was too large to fit in his freezer.Footage captures the gargantuan, tentacled creature over spilling the kitchen sink as the man’s mother demanded he returned it.After failing to find a way to defrost the creature enough to chop it up into smaller pieces, Vincent returned the octopus to the fisherman and bought a new smaller one, which the family cooked and ate.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceBear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honeyCharlie Sheen: Denise Richards reveals why she divorced actor
ENTERTAINMENT
Apartment Therapy

This Flower Smells Like Chocolate, and It Is One of the Rarest in the World

You would typically find chocolates inside the fridge, but who knew you could also find chocolates in the garden?. Chocolate Cosmos (Cosmos atrosanguineus) is a rare flower that you’d gladly stop and smell, seeing as its most distinct feature is that it has a chocolate scent. With velvety-red petals and a center that’s nearly black, the flower easily reminds people of different desserts.
GARDENING
rolling out

David Ellis is passioniate about making music documentaries

Rolling out spoke with David Ellis, Motown Museum curator, about his most recent work, as part of our “Making Smoke” series, in partnership with Backwoods. What makes me hot is my willingness to understand the artists’ point of view. My passion is making sure the artists are known, that their stories are told. And so what I take pride in with myself is that I’m making sure that I’m going the extra mile to make sure that these artists are getting their voices heard, getting their music out there and just making their brand stronger and better.
DETROIT, MI
Apartment Therapy

Check Your Storage Bins — These Are the Most Valuable Vintage LEGO Sets

Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
SHOPPING
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy