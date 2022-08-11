When it comes to Southern churchgoers' most dog-eared books, the Bible indisputably comes first, but the church cookbook takes its place as a close second. Like recipe collections curated by school groups and various chapters of the Junior League, church cookbooks reflect the people who lovingly put them together and the places they were made: For instance, pick up a cookbook by a Catholic congregation in Louisiana, and you're likely to find more than one mention of the Holy Trinity—first for the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, and second for jambalaya's requisite onions, bell pepper, and celery; grab one curated by a small-town Baptist congregation, and you'll be hard-pressed to find any recipes with booze—save, perhaps, for the rum cake. (Surely God would approve of that specific use?) But whether you're Catholic or Baptist, there's one thing we can all agree on: Communion would be a heck of a lot tastier if we skipped the bread or wafers and opted for pound cake instead. Here, we've rounded up 3 things you'll only find in a church cookbook.

