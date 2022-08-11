Read full article on original website
Related
Historic car that took Maggie Thatcher to the Queen is at auction
The car that carried British prime minister Margaret Thatcher to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for the first time is expected to fetch up to $54,000 at auction. The ‘Iron Lady’ was chauffeured to the historic meeting with Her Majesty in the 1973 Rover P5 on May 4, 1979, after being elected with a 44-seat majority.
Residents Of Luxury Neighborhood Outraged Over Abandoned House
Residents in a leafy village have been left outraged over an abandoned house that is home to squatters and has trees growing out of it. The bungalow in Mere, Cheshire, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, has been empty for eight years and now the back of the house has collapsed, the roof is leaking, and two trees are growing out of the ruins.
Mysterious ‘countryside Banksy’ leaves artful ring of slate
These pictures show an amazing piece of artwork made out of slate, created by a mystery artist – who has been dubbed the ‘countryside Banksy’. Daniel Farrington, 30, and his wife Agnieszka, 34, came across the slate ring on a hillside in Borrowdale, Cumbria, in northern England, in the United Kingdom, around sunrise on August 1.
EXCLUSIVE: Veuve Clicquot Brings ‘Solaire Culture’ Exhibit to L.A.
Veuve Clicquot is bringing its “Solaire Culture” exhibit to Los Angeles. The traveling showcase, which kicked off in Tokyo in June, dives into Veuve Clicquot’s history and cultural influence — celebrating 250 years of the Champagne house. Brought to life by art historian Camille Morineau and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
Now on the market: a sea defence tower that’s been turned into a spectacular home
The property market is pretty bad at the minute, eh? We’ve got an idea – why not go off-piste, and go and live in a 216-year-old circular sea defence tower in East Sussex?. If that sounds like your cup of tea, take a look at this listing. Named The Grey Tower, the Grade II-listed Martello tower in Pevensey is sure to spark all of your digital-nomad dreams. It basically looks like the perfect Zoom background – and it’s on sale for £695,000.
Dad shows off genius hack to fill up giant paddling pool without turning on hose in heatwave
FILLING up a paddling pool can be time consuming - especially if you haven't got a hose to hand. But one savvy dad named Nick has been branded a "genius" after sharing his clever and rather innovative technique to TikTok. Taking to the social media platform, Nick shared a short...
Average Americans only get to spend 3 dinners a week with their loved ones
Three in five Americans believe every dinner should be a family dinner — and just as many wish they could eat more often with their family. In a poll of 2,000 U.S. adults, the average person said they only get to spend three dinners out of the week with their loved ones.
Interior designer sparks furious row over 18th century hunting lodge dubbed the 'prettiest small house in the world' by installing 'horrific' electric gates before planning permission was granted
A fierce war of words has broken out between distinguished interior designers over the installation of electric gates at a famous National Trust hunting lodge in Hampshire. Critics have been left enraged at the 'horrific' gates installed by the new owner of the Odiham Hunting Lodge's, Francis Sultana, which appeared before planning permission was granted, the Times report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Lala Milan says Investfest made her feel ‘blessed, Black, beautiful’
The hilarious Lala Milan is a social media guru, entrepreneur and comedian who started out making content on Instagram and YouTube. Her following grew and she is now teaching others how to do the same. Milan is among the many who were inspired to take her brand to the next...
Rare Cuban cigars custom-made for Winston Churchill on sale
A rare box of Winston Churchill’s iconic cigars has sold for almost $20,000. Ten of the wartime prime minister’s personal ‘La Corona’ cigars sold at an auction in Massachusetts this week. According to Boston-based RR Auction, Churchill was reportedly first supplied with Corona cigars with his...
BBC
One-of-a-kind Oldham church mural that was painted over given listed status
A "one-of-a-kind" church mural which survived being painted over has been granted Grade II listed status. George Mayer-Marton's The Crucifixion was awarded the status after a six-year campaign by Save Britain's Heritage. The mosaic and fresco in the Church of the Holy Rosary in Oldham was created by the artist...
Black-owned winery setting the standard for non-alcoholic beverages
Anthony and Kerriemah Muhammad are the co-owners of Magnolia Crescent Orchards & Non-Alcoholic Winery. For people that love to enjoy a luxury beverage that doesn’t contain alcohol, Magnolia Crescent would be a good option to consider. Anthony and Kerriemah spoke with rolling out about why they got into the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet Princess Caraboo: Who Fooled a Nation
Nathan Cooper Branwhite, engraver, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On April 3, 1817, A strange woman, around the age of 20, walks down the street of Almondsbury, an English village in Gloucestershire. A cobbler and his wife found a lady taking high breaths and exhaustedly walking in the village. She was speaking a different language. They took her to the local county magistrate, where the magistrate kept her as she was an unknown person in their country.
The Daily South
3 Things You'll Only Find in a Church Cookbook
When it comes to Southern churchgoers' most dog-eared books, the Bible indisputably comes first, but the church cookbook takes its place as a close second. Like recipe collections curated by school groups and various chapters of the Junior League, church cookbooks reflect the people who lovingly put them together and the places they were made: For instance, pick up a cookbook by a Catholic congregation in Louisiana, and you're likely to find more than one mention of the Holy Trinity—first for the Father, Son, and Holy Ghost, and second for jambalaya's requisite onions, bell pepper, and celery; grab one curated by a small-town Baptist congregation, and you'll be hard-pressed to find any recipes with booze—save, perhaps, for the rum cake. (Surely God would approve of that specific use?) But whether you're Catholic or Baptist, there's one thing we can all agree on: Communion would be a heck of a lot tastier if we skipped the bread or wafers and opted for pound cake instead. Here, we've rounded up 3 things you'll only find in a church cookbook.
Son bizarrely brings 40lb frozen octopus he bought from Facebook Marketplace home
A Canadian man left his mum horrified after buying a 40lbs frozen octopus on Facebook Marketplace.Vincent Dunn, 20, carried the frozen seafood all the way home before discovering it was too large to fit in his freezer.Footage captures the gargantuan, tentacled creature over spilling the kitchen sink as the man’s mother demanded he returned it.After failing to find a way to defrost the creature enough to chop it up into smaller pieces, Vincent returned the octopus to the fisherman and bought a new smaller one, which the family cooked and ate.Sign up for our free newsletters here. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceBear in Turkey appears to be ‘high’ after eating hallucinogenic honeyCharlie Sheen: Denise Richards reveals why she divorced actor
DIY guru reveals a simple wash down could boost your air conditioning
A TikTok DIY star has revealed the dirty secret of failing home air conditioning units – they need a good wash. As summer temperatures soar, home improvements expert Aaron Willesbury’s home cooling hack is said to boost an air-conditioning unit’s ability to keep cool. The handyman states:...
This Flower Smells Like Chocolate, and It Is One of the Rarest in the World
You would typically find chocolates inside the fridge, but who knew you could also find chocolates in the garden?. Chocolate Cosmos (Cosmos atrosanguineus) is a rare flower that you’d gladly stop and smell, seeing as its most distinct feature is that it has a chocolate scent. With velvety-red petals and a center that’s nearly black, the flower easily reminds people of different desserts.
David Ellis is passioniate about making music documentaries
Rolling out spoke with David Ellis, Motown Museum curator, about his most recent work, as part of our “Making Smoke” series, in partnership with Backwoods. What makes me hot is my willingness to understand the artists’ point of view. My passion is making sure the artists are known, that their stories are told. And so what I take pride in with myself is that I’m making sure that I’m going the extra mile to make sure that these artists are getting their voices heard, getting their music out there and just making their brand stronger and better.
Apartment Therapy
Check Your Storage Bins — These Are the Most Valuable Vintage LEGO Sets
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0