1 in custody after armed carjacking suspects fire shots at Detroit officers during chase; MSP searching for other suspects

DETROIT (WWJ) – A suspect is in custody and police are searching for two more after a police chase on Detroit’s northwest side led to a suspect opening fire on officers.

Michigan State Police officials say Detroit police officers were in pursuit of an armed carjacking vehicle with three suspects inside Thursday afternoon when it escalated to gunfire.

Authorities said one suspect fired rounds at the officers. No officers were hit.

One suspect was taken into custody, while police were searching for two others. Officials did not release any information about any of the suspects.

DPD officials requested MSP k9s to assist at the scene. A state police helicopter was in the air in the area of Birwood and McNichols and officials said drivers can expect a heavy police presence in the area.

Authorities did not say where the initial carjacking took place or whether anyone was injured.

