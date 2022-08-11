ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millington, TN

MLGW employee killed on the job

By Courtney Anderson, Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZ023_0hE0U3qr00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon.

MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004.

The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x04TD_0hE0U3qr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UtI3_0hE0U3qr00

The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time.

A plumber also working inside the subdivision saw sparks coming from utility poles, heard a loud boom, and saw Nowlin fall to the ground.

“I stopped what I was doing. I think my heart stopped a little bit,” said Ty Pozza.

Pozza said it appeared Nowlin was working on a primary line at a transformer box when the accident happened.

“I guy who was right next to him called his workers and said they needed 911 as soon as possible,” Pozza said. “I figured something had exploded, and it wasn’t a good sign.”

MLGW said the accident is under investigation.

According to MLGW, Nowlin is the 37th employee to have died in the line of duty.

Comments / 5

SayItAintSo
4d ago

People, me included, don't even appreciate electricity until IT'S NOT THERE. These men/women work tirelessly so we can be comfortable. Sooooo sorry he lost his life!

Reply(2)
19
 

