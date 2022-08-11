Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
A Harry Potter Themed Festival is Coming To MarylandTravel MavenChestertown, MD
Authorities Searching For Missing Baltimore Grandmother And 4-Year-Old Autistic GrandsonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open on Maryland's Eastern Shore, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.Jeremy Duffie of Bethesda, Maryland, reeled in a 77.5-pound (35.2-kilogram) white marlin on Friday's final day of the open while fishing on the Ocean City boat Billfisher. That exceeded Thursday's 71.5-pound (32.4-kilogram) white marlin caught by Keeley Megarity of Houston while on the "C- Student" boat from Southside Place, Texas. They received $197,000 for second place, open officials said Sunday.There were several other contest categories, including the blue marlin and tuna divisions, where the winners each won over $1.2 million, according to an open news release.The winning 511-pound (231.8-kilogram) blue marlin was landed by Bill Britt from Sandy Spring, Maryland, who was on board the "Cabana" out of Fenwick Island, Delaware. The tuna winners were Jason Hersh of Maple Glen, Pennsylvania, who fished aboard the "Southern C's" out of Ocean City to reel in a bigeye of 247.5 pounds (112.3 kilograms).(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Johnny’s Move to the Far Right
With recent decisions by the Supreme Court, state legislatures will have unfettered power to resolve contentious issues including abortion and guns safety. Because of this, elections to Maryland’s state legislature now matter profoundly to our way of life. We need to look past the happy news about our state legislators’ presence at community events to what they are actually doing and how they are voting in Annapolis. Now more than ever. The stakes are way too high in the post-January 6th and post-Roe v Wade world not to.
2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Wbaltv.com
Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
talbotspy.org
Wes Moore to Attend Mid-Shore Events on August 16
Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, will be making two appearances on the Shore on August 16. The first event will take place at the Packing House in Cambridge on August 16 from 4pm to 530pm. The host committee includes CG Appleby, Meta Boyd, Rob Etgen, Jay Falstand, Howard Freedlander, Wayne Gilchrist, Alan Griffith, Steve Hamblin, Ed Hatcher, Beth & Jeff Horstman, Tim & Kristen Junkin, Marty & Al Sikes, and Richard & Beverly Tilghman. Tickets can be purchased here.
Bay Net
Calvert Commissioners Presents CCPS Teacher Of The Year Award
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Rachael Ulmer this year’s Calvert County Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year Award. Rachael has worked in the Calvert County Public School system for five years as an English Language Arts teacher at Huntingtown High School.
whatsupmag.com
Chambord On The Water
Welcome to “Chambord on the Water”, This is the first time this Premire Custom Built Waterfront Estate on one of the most exquisite, 1+ acre waterfront lots in Anne Arundel County with public water and sewer, has been made available for sale. (Please note, this Estate is situated on a private driveway, please do not "drive-by" without a scheduled showing with your REALTOR®) This home is 81’ wide, with 243.64 feet of water frontage on Beards Creek. Approximately 4079 finished sqft above grade with 2739 sqft of unfinished lower level w/full bathroom rough-in. This extraordinary lot provides natural protection from the elements with the hillside sheltering the home from North-East winds. The gently winding paver walkway leads to the dock and boat lift that accommodates 12,500 pounds. Waterfront faces toward the South-East. Enjoy privacy and tranquility with easy access to the attractions of Annapolis, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Route 50, Route 97, Central Avenue, and other major roads.
wypr.org
"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"
On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Migrants From Texas are Causing a Humanitarian Crisis in Washington, D.C.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has a problem in his state with migrants crossing the border. So, over the past few months, Abbott has bused migrants who were legally cleared out of Texas to other locations such as Washington, D.C., and New York City. This has caused a problem for these two cities and brought pain to these mayors.
Incumbent Elrich wins Democratic primary race for Montgomery Co. Executive
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Incumbent Marc Elrich has won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The board-certified the votes Saturday, nearly a month after the election took place. On Friday, the election certification was delayed when...
foxbaltimore.com
Fresh seafood on the Chesapeake Bay
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's crab season in Maryland and Salerno's has fresh seafood options. Owner Bruce Reamer and Sous Chef Garcia Langston shares what we can expect.
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Black Ministers Conference holds ‘prayer breakfast’ ahead of new school year
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Many parents in the DMV are getting ready to send their kids back to school. That includes students in Montgomery County, starting school on Aug. 29. So, to send them off with much encouragement and positivity, the group, known as the Black Ministers Conference of Montgomery County held a prayer breakfast Saturday morning.
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
Wbaltv.com
Staffing shortages, student safety at top of agenda in Howard County schools
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County has long been considered one of the top school public systems in Maryland, but it's not one without its challenges. While Michael Martirano may be considered the dean of Maryland school superintendents, he said there's still plenty to learn. "We are tending to...
Bay Net
Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School
NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5. Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.
