The Associated Press

With Bennett back at QB, Dawgs hunt another national title

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett could’ve gone out on top. Instead, the former walk-on will suit up again in the red and black, looking to lead Georgia to a national championship repeat. Bennett’s somewhat surprising return at quarterback — this is his sixth college season and he turns 25 in October — was a counter to the massive losses sustained by the Bulldogs, especially on the defensive side. “I think it is the biggest honor in the world to be able to go out there with a ‘G’ on the side of my helmet,‘” Bennett said. “So really, it wasn’t that tough of a decision.”’
ATHENS, GA
