ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scoopotp.com

There is no place like Restaurant Holmes

My veneration for Alpharetta’s City Center is not exactly a closely guarded secret. Let’s talk about the Restaurant Holmes. One-time St. Cecilia chef Taylor Neary is the chef/owner of the upscale restaurant located inside the century-old Jones House. Though small plates oriented, Holmes has shifted focus a bit more towards large plates as well. With a hat tip to the bacon broth, the icy blue mussels instill delection as few analogous dishes could. Our waiter supplied my eldest son and me two soup spoons, a must for the bouillon infused with bacon, poblano, and lemon. Do not waste of drop of this transformative sofrito.
ALPHARETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos

There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC

JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Decatur, GA
Lifestyle
Decatur, GA
Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
atlantafi.com

Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Built with All the Bells and Whistles, this Beautiful Estate in Atlanta Hits Market for $2.095M

The Estate in Atlanta is a luxurious home showcasing plenty of flexible spaces for working as well as entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 2960 Castlewood Dr NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,548 square feet of living spaces. Call Shanna Bradley – Ansley Real Estate| Christie’s International Real Estate (Phone: 404 808-6295) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Macy’s opening Market concept store at Johns Creek Town Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Macy’s will open another Market concept store at the Johns Creek Town Center. The “smaller” concept store is about 30,000 square feet in size and includes a “Trend Pavilion” highlighting the latest trends in fashion and a quicker rotation of merchandise. The Johns Creek location will be the third Market by Macy’s location in metro Atlanta. The other two are in McDonough and Snellville.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Barbecue#Metro Atlanta#Live Music#Food And Drink#Food Drink#Platez Southern Kitchen#Southern#Marriott Atlanta#Ga
macaronikid.com

2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE

Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
DULUTH, GA
CBS 46

Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
ATLANTA, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS 46

Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

LAWRENCEVILLE HUGE! Kids Consignment Sale! Gwinnett County Fairgrounds! Over 1,200

LAWRENCEVILLE HUGE! Kids Consignment Sale! Gwinnett County Fairgrounds! Over 1,200 sellers in one location! Quality used infant, kids, juniors, young men's, maternity clothing, toys, media, baby equipment plus much more! Incredible bargains & brand names abound! _________________ Mon Aug 15 9am*-7pm (*No infants, children or carriers, until after 1 pm) Tues Aug 16 9am-7pm Wed Aug 17 9am-7pm Thu Aug 18 9am-7pm Fri Aug 19 9am-6pm Sat Aug 20 9am-6pm Discount Days: Items without a 'NR' on tag discounted: 25% off - Wed 33% off - Thu 40% off - Fri 50% off - Sat _________________ 2405 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA. www.kidsignments.com.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Take a look at what new businesses came to Cobb County between August 7 and August 14

There were 61 new business licenses issued in Cobb County effective during the one-week period from August 7 to August 14. Restaurants are always a popular type of local business, and several took out license over the past week. Four of the entries for restaurants are probably ownership changes in Panera franchises, since the one I spot-checked (at Avenue East Cobb) is already located there.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy