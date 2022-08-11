Read full article on original website
Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One county has stood between North Laurel and the playoffs for years. This year the Jaguars are determined to get past them. Pulaski County and Southwestern have dominated the eighth district of Class 5A ball, but the Jaguars think they have what it takes to advance.
North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual. But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.
Two mountain natives named to Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Mr. Basketball 2010 Elisha Justice and former Buckhorn star Peggy Gay have been named to the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame. Justice won a state title with Shelby Valley in 2010 and was named Sweet 16 MVP. He went on to play college basketball at Louisville.
First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
Issues & Answers: Donovan Blackburn
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down to talk with Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. The interview covers who the hospital is helping with flood relief and about Project HEART. You can...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kamryn Brooke Shannon
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kamryn Brooke Shannon. Kamryn was a senior at Floyd Central High School and graduated with a 3.99 GPA. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Beta Club, served on the Student Council and played varsity basketball.
Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders hit the green Monday to bring in some money for the city’s community outreach fund. The Christmas With a First Responder golf scramble brought in thousands of dollars, which will go toward the city’s Christmas and school supplies programs. The...
FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
‘Cowboy loves ya:’ Retired veteran visits Hindman to encourage flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has been in Hindman for two weeks cheering on people who pass him by. From applause to salutes, Graham has signaled his support. “Hi kids how we doin. Cowboy loves ya,” he said to some children in the backseat of a car passing by.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water. People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything. Some people will have...
Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts. The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.
One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Justin Darnell has a dream to help his Salyersville community grow. On a mission to do that, he has created several businesses, aiming to support his friends and circulate funds through the area. “I’ve always said, ‘shop local’ and people really are. Like they’re putting their...
Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed
“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
Spotty showers and storms in the cards this week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled pattern looks to develop through the mountains as we head into this week, with scattered showers and storms possible. Though, thankfully, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather remains rather low. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our showers and storms that have bubbled up...
ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
