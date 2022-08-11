ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyden, KY

wymt.com

Pigskin Previews 2022: North Laurel Jaguars

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One county has stood between North Laurel and the playoffs for years. This year the Jaguars are determined to get past them. Pulaski County and Southwestern have dominated the eighth district of Class 5A ball, but the Jaguars think they have what it takes to advance.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

North Laurel puts EKY little league baseball on the map

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you make the trip out to North Laurel Little League, it will appear business as usual. But the last week has been anything but business as usual, with the team on the heels of a Great Lakes Region Championship appearance and reaching the brink of the Little League World Series.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

First Bell County Hall of Fame class inducted

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After three years of planning and dedication, Bell County High School had its inaugural hall of fame class induction on Saturday. Among the 21 first-time inductees were former Bell County and Kentucky women’s basketball player Maci Morris and current Bobcat head football coach Dudley Hilton.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Issues & Answers: Donovan Blackburn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down to talk with Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. The interview covers who the hospital is helping with flood relief and about Project HEART. You can...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Kamryn Brooke Shannon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Kamryn Brooke Shannon. Kamryn was a senior at Floyd Central High School and graduated with a 3.99 GPA. She was a member of the National Honor Society and National Beta Club, served on the Student Council and played varsity basketball.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Experts can help save heirlooms damaged in Kentucky flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Experts who are visiting disaster centers in Kentucky can help people whose heirlooms and keepsakes were damaged in recent flooding. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials said experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force may be able to help save photos, artwork, quilts, important documents and other items.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Pikeville first responders hit the green to raise some green

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s first responders hit the green Monday to bring in some money for the city’s community outreach fund. The Christmas With a First Responder golf scramble brought in thousands of dollars, which will go toward the city’s Christmas and school supplies programs. The...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

FEMA opens more mobile recovery centers in eastern Ky.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mobile disaster recovery centers are opening Sunday in Magoffin and Owsley counties to assist Kentucky flood victims. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley County: Owsley Rec Center–99 County Barn Road Booneville, KY 41314. The mobile centers will...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians figuring out what comes next

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be months or longer before life is normal again for people in Eastern Kentucky. Many people are still without water. People in Buckhorn said it is still hard to believe what happened. Many are clearing out houses of nearly everything. Some people will have...
BUCKHORN, KY
wymt.com

Osborne Brothers Festival raises $56,000 for flood relief

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival-turned-relief concert raised quite a bit of money for flood relief efforts. The 29th Annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival, which was already scheduled, was turned into a relief concert to raise money for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July.
HYDEN, KY
wymt.com

One entrepreneur’s mission for Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Justin Darnell has a dream to help his Salyersville community grow. On a mission to do that, he has created several businesses, aiming to support his friends and circulate funds through the area. “I’ve always said, ‘shop local’ and people really are. Like they’re putting their...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Volunteers work tirelessly in eastern Kentucky, more help needed

“It’s so overwhelming and when you’re here, you’re so busy working all of the time that you go home and collapse,” said Sizemore. Sizemore has been helping at the flood relief community distribution center in the old JC Penny building in Perry County since floods washed out the homes of those in her community.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Spotty showers and storms in the cards this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An unsettled pattern looks to develop through the mountains as we head into this week, with scattered showers and storms possible. Though, thankfully, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather remains rather low. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. Our showers and storms that have bubbled up...
ENVIRONMENT
wymt.com

ARH flood relief distribution center located in old JCPenney building

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A makeshift ARH flood relief community distribution center is serving people across the region. A little more than a year after JCPenney shut its doors, the space is once again serving as a major hub for people in Eastern Kentucky. This time, though, people are not shopping.
HAZARD, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE

