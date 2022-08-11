Read full article on original website
Related
20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills. A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 The post 20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
crimevoice.com
Gang Member Found with Guns and Drugs
Photo: (suspect) Jorge Cisneros; (in story photo 1) Evidence Collected; (in story photo 2) Dog Searching Cisneros Car. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “Last week, detectives with MADCAT & PCU were following up on information regarding the criminal activity of 36-year-old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar. Cisneros...
Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Police are asking the public if they know anything about a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless encampment over the weekend, according to the Salinas Police Department. The post Police investigate deadly shooting at homeless encampment in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSBW.com
3 people killed in 3 separate car crashes in Monterey County over 35 hours: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. — Three people died in three separate crashes in Monterey County over a 35-hour period, the California Highway Patrol reported. According to investigators, the first crash happened Saturday evening, the second Sunday morning, and the third was on Monday morning. A 48-year-old Salinas man, an unidentified woman...
Attempted burglary in Paso Robles leads to early-morning police chase in Salinas Riverbed
Three suspects in the attempted burglary of Tobacco Mart were arrested and two more are believed to be at-large.
benitolink.com
Manuel Martinez Vazquez pleads guilty to second-degree murder
Manuel Martinez Vazquez said he understood when Judge Breen told him he had given up his right to remain silent. Photo by John Chadwell. Judge Thomas Breen sentenced Vazquez to four years in prison for vehicular charges and 15-to-life for second-degree murder. Photo by John Chadwell. District Attorney Candice Hooper...
Kristin Smart trial: Handler says cadaver dog signaled in Paul Flores’ dorm during search
“She was very clear,” the handler said during her testimony Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Fake serial killer post debunked by police in Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. — In the latest hoax social media post, it claims there is a serial killer on the hunt in Los Banos. FOX26 has previously reported on other posts that have caused some controversy and the need for local law enforcement to step in and shut it down.
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Parents of Santa Cruz Teen Girl Sue for Wrongful Death in Fentanyl Case
For the first time, a San Jose man and his family are being directly accused in the fentanyl-related death of 16-year-old Emma Lace Price of Santa Cruz. Last Friday, Price’s parents filed a civil complaint against Michael J. Russell and his mother and father, Michael B. Russell and Priscilla Russell.
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
Gilroy Dispatch
Five fatalities reported in two Aug. 14 collisions on Hwy. 156
Four people traveling on Highway 156 Sunday evening died after their vehicle collided with a big rig truck, according to authorities. The crash occurred about 8:05pm Aug. 14 just west of Fairview Road, says a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The four occupants of a 2014 Tesla who died in the crash were residents of Carmel Valley. Authorities have not released their names.
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County
JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.
A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
Comments / 0