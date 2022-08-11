Read full article on original website
Local 4-H Teams Take 1st And 3rd Place In Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Parade, Hill Stompers In 2nd Place
Members of two Boots & Bridles 4-H Club and High Country Team 4-H were everywhere during the 2022 Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo. Not alone did they take first and third place respectively in the parade Saturday, but they entered baked goods, art, crafts, poster, project books and more in the Indoor Exhibits and went on to compete in events at the Rodeo. These young people, from kindergarten through 12th grade, show the true spirit of Los Alamos County and Northern New Mexico all year round. Many of them entered their poultry, goats and more in the Rio Arriba County Fair last month in Abiquiu where they were very successful. Several 4-H kids belong to the shotgun and archery youth program and practice at the Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club. Kudos to our Los Alamos County 4-H kids and their parents. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Mesa Public Library Presents Program About Motorless Aviation And Ballooning In The West Aug. 25
Dr. Gary Fogel, author of 'Sky Rider: Park Van Tassel and the Rise of Ballooning in the West', will give a virtual talk in a Mesa Public Library program slated for Aug. 25.
Belita Martinez Celebrates Achievements
Belita Martinez, a 15 year old from El Rito and a member of the Young Guns 4-H Club in Rio Arriba County, returned home on July 14 with a huge accomplishment. Belita attended the 99th Annual New Mexico State 4-H Conference in Las Cruces for the first time as a senior 4-Her. Attendance and level of competition was tough as competitors and county teams from all of New Mexico M attended this 4-day event. This was Belita’s first NM State 4-H Conference and she was nervous even though earlier this year she was awarded high point youth senior at the Arizona National Judging Contest in Scottsdale.
Rotarians Hear About ‘Hummingbirds Of Bandelier’ From Bird Bander Bob Loy
Bob Loy gives a presentation to local Rotarians on The Hummingbirds of Bandelier. Photo by Linda Hull. Sporting a tee shirt with an image of a swordbill hummingbird, native to the Andes Mountains of South America, Bob Loy, only one of two certified hummingbird banders in New Mexico, presented The Hummingbirds of Bandelier to members of the Rotary Club of Los Alamos in late May, just as the seasonal migration of hummingbirds began in our part of the world.
LACDC Now Accepting Applications For Next Cohort Of Business Accelerator
After a very successful first year that resulted in four new businesses opening in Los Alamos County, the Los Alamos Business Accelerator program is back to inspire and equip potential entrepreneurs with the confidence to take the plunge into starting a local business. This year, in addition to those interested in opening a retail storefront, Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation (LACDC) is expanding the program to encourage food and beverage entrepreneurs to apply. Applications for those interested in the program, found on the Los Alamos MainStreet website, are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
LANL: Student Internships Offer An Introduction To Laboratory, Valuable Experience
Summer of 2022 high school and undergraduate student interns at the Los Alamos National Laboratory’s Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies. Photo Courtesy David Moore/LANL. Each summer, more than 1,500 high school, undergraduate and graduate students come to call Los Alamos National Laboratory their home away from home. The LANL student internship program allows students to work closely with mentors on technical and professional assignments that are directly impactful to Laboratory and national security missions.
LAHS Alumna Emily Krepps Graduates From East Tennessee State University With Bachelor’s Degree In Chemistry With Honors
Los Alamos High School alumna Emily Krepps has graduated from East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry with honors. She was a member of the LAHS Class of 2018 but graduated with the Class of 2017. After leaving Los Alamos, Emily became a member of the Knoxville Choral Society and earned an Associate’s degree in general sciences at Pellissippi State Community College summa cum laude. She is now an intern with the Class of 2026 at Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy with an interest in nuclear medicine in Johnson City, Tenn. Emily is the daughter of John and Theresa Krepps, pictured with her here on graduation day. Courtesy photo.
Dog Whistles And Straw Men: Who I Really Am
We had a great Rodeo day Saturday. I really enjoyed the parade and visiting with...
