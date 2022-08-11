Members of two Boots & Bridles 4-H Club and High Country Team 4-H were everywhere during the 2022 Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo. Not alone did they take first and third place respectively in the parade Saturday, but they entered baked goods, art, crafts, poster, project books and more in the Indoor Exhibits and went on to compete in events at the Rodeo. These young people, from kindergarten through 12th grade, show the true spirit of Los Alamos County and Northern New Mexico all year round. Many of them entered their poultry, goats and more in the Rio Arriba County Fair last month in Abiquiu where they were very successful. Several 4-H kids belong to the shotgun and archery youth program and practice at the Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club. Kudos to our Los Alamos County 4-H kids and their parents. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO