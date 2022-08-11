ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

pix11.com

NYC program links retirees with part-time jobs that pay up to $35,000 a year

Whether they feel like they have more to give to their city or they are feeling the pinch of rising inflation and the high cost of living, older New Yorkers are returning to work. They are turning into Silver Stars in the city's workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay, officials say

A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Ukrainian children bring play to Brooklyn

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, these children performed songs and monologues about family separation as bombs dropped on their country. That caught the attention of a Brooklyn theater company.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Women's rights advocates trying to motivate voters ahead of midterm election

Women's right groups and political candidates came together in Washington Square Park Saturday to urge New Yorkers to take part in early voting. Their call to action follows the June decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
pix11.com

Quiet and dry forecast aside from a few stray showers midweek

The week started on a great note with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. While there will be the risk of a few spotty showers on Wednesday, it looks like it will be another dry week.
ENVIRONMENT
pix11.com

Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC

New Yorkers from across the region filled the streets of Midtown Manhattan to welcome the celebration's return. Dominican Day Parade returns in full to NYC. Tree falls on Bronx pool, killing a swimmer, injuring …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ

Sunday will start off sunny before the clouds move in the afternoon. Temperatures in the NYC area are expected to be in the 80s. Cloudy but pleasant day on tap in NY, NJ. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Congestion Pricing#Feds
pix11.com

Blue skies brimming with sunshine bring temps in 80s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday will be a beautiful day featuring plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s in the city, and upper 70s to low 80s for the suburbs. Humidity will also be low, making for refreshing and crisp conditions throughout the day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

