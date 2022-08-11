ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay

It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
JONES, OK
News On 6

EPA To Remove Sanitizer Involved In Chickasha Fires

One week ago Sunday, a massive fire in Chickasha uncovered the questionable storage of millions of gallons of hand sanitizer. Now, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks is leading a multi-agency investigation. Those agencies include both state and local agencies. “It was good to have all of the involved agencies...
CHICKASHA, OK
News On 6

Children Left In Hot Car At OKC Walmart

A mother was arrested after leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told police she...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC

One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home

Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Popular Oklahoma City Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 45 Years

An Oklahoma staple is closing its doors after decades of service. News 9 stopped by Ingrid’s Monday afternoon, moments after the business posted on social media that they were closing. A hand full of customers pulled up expecting to get some German food and pastries. Only to leave in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says

A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Pursuit Leads To Crash, Death In Cleveland County

One person is dead following a crash in Cleveland County Monday night. The incident started as a chase just before 9 p.m. According to OHP, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got on I-35 headed southbound. The truck was driving aggressively, running...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
News On 6

New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide

A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting

Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
News On 6

1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a semitruck and two cars were headed westbound when one car changed lanes and hit the semitruck in the rear. Another car then collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the first car...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex

A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

