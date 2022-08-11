Read full article on original website
Jones Elementary School Prepares To Open After Major Delay
It’s been two years since the groundbreaking of Jones Elementary School, with hopes of having that campus open this school year. But workers are still on site finishing up the construction. Until the new building opens, all students will report to the current campus for their first day of...
Hand Sanitizer Involved In Chickasha Fires To Be Removed By Environmental Protection Agency
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene Saturday evaluating the two Chickasha fires involving hand sanitizer this month. Then, they will remove it. The state has ordered Bordwine Development, which is linked to both sites, to stop receiving and transporting the sanitizer.
EPA To Remove Sanitizer Involved In Chickasha Fires
One week ago Sunday, a massive fire in Chickasha uncovered the questionable storage of millions of gallons of hand sanitizer. Now, Grady County District Attorney Jason Hicks is leading a multi-agency investigation. Those agencies include both state and local agencies. “It was good to have all of the involved agencies...
Children Left In Hot Car At OKC Walmart
A mother was arrested after leaving two toddlers in a hot car while she shopped in the Walmart at I-240 and South Santa Fe Avenue. Oklahoma City Police say another shopper noticed both 2-year-old's unresponsive, and crawled through Elizabeta Babb's open sun-roof to unlock the car. Babb told police she...
OKCFD: 1 Injured Following Structure Fire In SE OKC
One person was injured in a structure fire Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Fire Department confirms. At 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire near Southeast 89th and Santa Fe. Firefighters said a two story metal shop with an RV parked next to it and...
Midwest City Officials To Destroy Home Where Dogs Were Abandoned
A bigger issue is coming to light months after the rescue of 25 dogs who were abandoned in a Midwest City home. The home is now condemned. Janice Dibrell said now the neighborhood is quiet, but it wasn't always so peaceful due to a home across the street from her.
OCPD: 17-Year-Old In Stable Condition Following Shooting At Party, OU Med Crash
Oklahoma City police confirm that a 17-year-old victim is in stable condition following a shooting at a party in Oklahoma City and a vehicle crash at OU Medical Center. Officers responded to a vehicle that hit a retaining wall at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning in the 800 block of Northeast 13th.
Neighbor Reacts To Hostage Situation At Oklahoma City Home
Oklahoma City Police Officers shoot a man following a hostage situation. They say he held a woman and child inside a home in NE Oklahoma City, near NE 36 and Lincoln. Police say the suspect is expected to live and the woman and child are safe. However, for one neighbor, the shooting is too close to home.
Popular Oklahoma City Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 45 Years
An Oklahoma staple is closing its doors after decades of service. News 9 stopped by Ingrid’s Monday afternoon, moments after the business posted on social media that they were closing. A hand full of customers pulled up expecting to get some German food and pastries. Only to leave in...
Court Documents Identify Armed Man Shot By Police During NE OKC Hostage Situation
An unwelcome visitor reportedly armed with a knife and gun Saturday took a northeast Oklahoma City mother and her 13-year-old son hostage in their home. Police said Terrance Harris, 38, pointed a gun at officers. Police officials confirmed Monday five officers were placed on paid administrative leave after they fired at the suspect.
2 Killed In Caddo County Crash On OK-9, OHP Says
A man and woman died Sunday morning after a crash on OK-9 in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Authorities said Benjamin Horse, 45, and Robin Gomez, 38, were declared dead at the scene near County Road 1330 in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma, by medical examiners. The OHP says...
Pursuit Leads To Crash, Death In Cleveland County
One person is dead following a crash in Cleveland County Monday night. The incident started as a chase just before 9 p.m. According to OHP, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got on I-35 headed southbound. The truck was driving aggressively, running...
New Details Released On Oklahoma City Triple Murder-Suicide
A metro father who turned the gun on himself after killing his three children left behind a fourth child unharmed. Investigators searched the family's NW Oklahoma City home after the deadly shootings. News 9 Crimetracker Jennifer Pierce shared what they found, at 6 p.m.
Victims Identified In Wrong-Way Logan County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash Saturday night on Highway 33 in Logan County. OHP said the crash involved two cars near E. County Road 76 just NE of Guthrie, Oklahoma. Sharon Maloy, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene by Guthrie Fire...
Victim Identified In Deadly Warr Acres Shooting
Warr Acres police released the identity of a man shot and killed Friday afternoon. Authorities were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. near Northwest 36th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue. When they arrived, they found a victim -- identified as 28-year-old Jerry Dozier -- dead inside the residence.
1 Injured In West OKC Accident Early Monday Morning
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate 40 near Meridian Avenue. Authorities said a semitruck and two cars were headed westbound when one car changed lanes and hit the semitruck in the rear. Another car then collided into the two vehicles. The driver of the first car...
Footage Of Shooting Suspect Slipping Handcuffs, Firing From Grady County Cruiser Released
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office released body camera and car camera footage that shows a woman inside a deputy’s vehicle slipping out of handcuffs before shooting two people. The footage, released to media outlets Monday evening, shows footage from the body cameras of each of the two deputies...
Police Say Woman Accused Of Shooting Deputy, Bystander, Is In Custody
A woman who shot a deputy and bystander near Bridge Creek Friday is in jail. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Rachel Clay was being detained during a possible mental health crisis. She was in the deputy's vehicle when they say she escaped her handcuffs. They say she somehow got...
High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
Shark-Finned Car Stolen From OKC Apartment Complex
A unique car was stolen from an Oklahoma City apartment complex last week. According to the owner, it was a one-of-a-kind car with shark fins on the top and stickers covering the car. After a few days, a separate stolen trailer led police to a backyard where both the trailer...
