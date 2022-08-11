ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for missing 15-year-old Norfolk girl continues

By Antoinette DelBel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kVXbe_0hE0RbTZ00 Have you seen Kadence Morrell?

NORFOLK, Va. – There’s still no sign of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell.

The teen’s stepfather told News 3 that the FBI was using drones to search a swampy area just down the street from their home.

Volunteers are also doing their part.

“We are trying to shed some light on Kadence,” said searcher Amber Davis of Chesapeake. “Get her face out there. Get her story out there.”

Davis is a mom on a mission. She spent countless hours posting flyers, going door to door, and talking to neighbors in the Lafayette neighborhood to try and find the 15-year-old.

“The more people that see her face, maybe the more somebody will recognize her and see her somewhere and can lead to finding her,” Davis said.

Norfolk Police said the teen was last seen a week ago on August 3 inside her parents’ home on Norway Place but wasn’t reported missing until days later on Sunday night, August 7.

Police launched an immediate investigation followed by a joint search with the FBI.

On Thursday afternoon detectives were seen walking into Kadence’s home but police told News 3 there is no update on the case.

They’re concerned for her safety.

Davis, a mother of three, plans to keep searching.

“I can’t imagine one of my children out here missing,” Davis said. “If that was the case, I’d want people to never stop looking. I’d want no stone left unturned.”

Kadence isn’t the only missing child on Davis’ radar.

She started the grassroots search group Hear their Voices after 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing by his father in January. The toddler still hasn’t been found.

“We have a lot of missing children in Hampton Roads and it’s saddening,” said Davis. “It’s just saddening.”

She’s hopeful Kadence will be found soon.

“We want to hope. You have to hope,” Davis said. “Can’t stop, won’t stop. Can’t stop, won’t stop.”

Kadence’s stepdad told News 3 that the family is completely heartbroken. He said the teen’s mother hasn’t been eating or sleeping since her disappearance.

Comments / 6

BIG K N.F.L.
3d ago

I'm wondering why they waited 3-4 days to report her missing. praying that she is found safe and sound 🙏.

Reply(1)
3
