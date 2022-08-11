Read full article on original website
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
wglt.org
At this northern Illinois party, breath mints are provided
They say you can smell it from two blocks away... They say you don’t need to know the address to find the party… your nose will lead you to it. They say it lingers in the air, filling your senses... But what they don’t say is that it...
wglt.org
Normal council learns how $3M grant will lessen inflation's impact on underpass project
On Monday, Normal leaders celebrated the town securing a $3.1 million federal grant that will be put toward the planned construction of a pedestrian underpass in Uptown. The Normal Town Council's vote formally authorizes staff to access the U.S. Department of Transportation grant from FY2019, specifically for the project at Uptown Station.
