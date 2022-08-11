The Silicon Valley mega-fund Andreessen Horowitz is reportedly making its single largest investment ever, and the man it’s trusting with that much cash is none other than WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann, who resigned from that business amid an avalanche of criticism in 2019.Andreessen Horowitz general partner Marc Andreessen announced on Monday that the firm is backing Neumann’s startup Flow and its still-vague plan to build “the future of living” in the residential rental market.According to sources cited by The New York Times, the firm will invest roughly $350 million into Flow, valuing the startup above $1 billion.Flow plans to utilize...

