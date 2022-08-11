Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/08/22 to 08/14/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1006 calls for service. There were 91 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 238 traffic stops, and 66 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO