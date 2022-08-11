Read full article on original website
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city. The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. If you have any...
Alabama man convicted of committing numerous armed carjackings, robberies in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a federal grand jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery guilty of committing three carjackings, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the trial, the prosecution produced evidence of Davis stealing three […]
Alabama police searching for man with warrants who fled from scene
According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene.
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/08/22 to 08/14/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/08/22 to 08/14/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1006 calls for service. There were 91 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 238 traffic stops, and 66 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
Teen gunned down in ambush at Birmingham gas station now identified
The name of a teen killed when he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening has now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the slain teen as Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins Jr. He just turned 18 in July. The barrage of...
Teen fight erupts at Birmingham’s City Walk day after mayor issues curfew reminder
A fight among juveniles broke out Saturday night at Birmingham’s City Walk, just a day after Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a reminder to residents about the city’s curfew. North Precinct police officers just before 9:40 p.m. observed an altercation involving a large group of juveniles in the 2300 block of Ninth Avenue North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
Alabama company charged in 2017 worker death that led to $3 million lawsuit
The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced criminal charges today in the 2017 death of a Shelby County worker pulled into an industrial machine. The case, involving ABC Polymer Industries, has already resulted in $3 million in damages earlier this...
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities ID couple killed when Infiniti G37 crashes into tree in Birmingham’s Midtown
Authorities have now identified a couple killed when their Infiniti G37 hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30. Both lived in Birmingham. Police said they believe speed played...
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child
A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
Fencing added to Birmingham's City Walk amid mayor's call for teen curfew enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has added temporary fencing to City Walk as the mayor renews the push to reinforce the city's teen curfew. Friday night, a team of shooters gunned down an 18-year-old in a Birmingham Shell Station doorway. That teen victim died the next day. This adds to an increasingly violent year in Birmingham.
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
