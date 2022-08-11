ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

CBS 42

Alabama man convicted of committing numerous armed carjackings, robberies in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a federal grand jury found defendant Johnnie Leeanozg Davis, 36, from Montgomery guilty of committing three carjackings, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the trial, the prosecution produced evidence of Davis stealing three […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 08/08/22 to 08/14/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 08/08/22 to 08/14/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 1006 calls for service. There were 91 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were six felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 14 traffic accidents, 238 traffic stops, and 66 traffic citations. 19 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
WTVM

2 juveniles arrested, charged with robbery in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles were arrested on robbery charges in Auburn. On August 11, Auburn police arrested two juveniles, a 16-year-old from Auburn, and a 15-year-old from Loachapoka, charging both with robbery first degree. The arrests stem from a report of a robbery that occurred near the 700...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case: Can You Help Solve the Murder of Chauncey Robinson?

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced the murder of Chauncey Robinson as its “Cold Case of the Day.” It’s a part of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed’s “Week of Action” against violent crime. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help solve the killing of Robinson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama jury awards $15 million in wrongful death of 8-year-old foster child

A Montgomery County jury has returned a $15 million verdict in a wrongful death lawsuit involving an 8-year-old boy who had sickle cell anemia. The verdict was returned Aug. 5 against two defendants following trial. The defendants were Kristi Kelley, who the lawsuit said was a social worker from the state Department of Human Resources, and Becky Van Gilder, who the lawsuit said was a foster care provider for the child.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

