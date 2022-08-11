ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

Shasta County Sheriff: Domestic violence victim fatally shoots abuser

By David Benda, Redding Record Searchlight
 4 days ago

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Cottonwood last weekend that left one person dead.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said a man was shot Sunday night while he struggled for control of a gun from a woman he had been physically and mentally abusing for days.

The shooting was reported around 9:45 p.m. at a home on Gas Point Road.

The man who was killed was identified as Nicolas Hebein, the sheriff's office said.

"Hebein repeatedly made threats to kill the domestic violence victim while brandishing a firearm at her," the sheriff's office news release said.

After the shooting, the woman went to the hospital for treatment of the injuries she received during the fight and from past physical abuse from Hebein, the sheriff’s office said.

She has since been released from the hospital and is cooperating with authorities, investigators said. She has not been arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Hebein was prohibited from owning firearms because of his criminal history, and the firearm used was a ghost gun, a homemade gun with no commercial serial number.

Anyone with information can call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-246-6135.

The sheriff’s office plans to forward the results of its investigation to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office.

