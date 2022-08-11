ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Hickory, NC
Charlotte, NC
Hickory, NC
WCNC

Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigating after deadly shooting in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — A death investigation is underway in Hickory after a man was found with a fatal gunshot wound, police said. The Hickory Police Department said officers responded for a medical emergency in the parking lot of a furniture store on located at 15th Street Drive. Officers said...
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at a motel on Reagan Drive, near a McDonald’s. Reward increases for leads in arson at Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream. Updated: 13 hours ago. An anonymous donor contributed an additional $10,000, bringing the total...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. In an update from CMPD Sunday, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Catoine Tyreke Funderburk . Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 2 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Arrest Burke County Man For Breaking And Entering, Larceny

BURKE CO., N.C. — A 38-year-old Morganton man is under arrest for breaking into a home on Wednesday and stealing several items, deputies say. On August 10th, deputies responded to Mount Olive Church Road in Morganton in reference to a breaking and entering and larceny that just occurred. A...
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
