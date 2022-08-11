Read full article on original website
WEAR
Pensacola program teaches Angels to be a light in their communities
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Raising young men to be a light, a "LAMP" in their communities -- that's the goal of the rigorous youth Lamplighter programs sponsored by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. Dedicated Angels are the beacons leading the way. "I had to work hard and do everything I could...
WEAR
Gary's Brewery hosts clothing swap in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A clothing swap was held at Gary's Brewery Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. Ashley Vadala recently moved to Pensacola and started the swap after realizing there weren't a lot of clothing swaps in the area. Vadala decided she wanted to create a swap for the local community. "Now...
WEAR
Pensacola celebrates its 462nd birthday with America's First Settlement Trail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's 462nd birthday was celebrated in Downtown Pensacola Sunday. The celebration involved an unveiling of America's First Settlement Trail. America's First Foundation, Visit Pensacola and UWF Historic Trust worked together to create the three-mile self-guided historic walking trail. The trail is marked through Downtown Pensacola and the...
WEAR
New reality TV show pilot 'Rescue Addiction' films in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A pilot for a new reality TV show based in Northwest Florida called “Rescue Addiction” began filming in Pensacola Saturday. During each episode, a recovery specialist and his team will answer a crisis call to help an addict and their loved ones seek help. The...
WEAR
Nine horses removed from cruelty situation at Holt residence
FREEPORT, Fla. -- Nine horses have been removed from a Holt residence after allegations of abuse and neglect. Alaqua Animal Refuge worked with the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society to remove the horses off the property. One horse in the most critical condition for medical assessment was removed from the residence...
WEAR
Pensacola man awarded Wings of Gold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man has been awarded his Wings of Gold. Lieutenant Junior Grade Maxwell Gray was pinned during a ceremony at NAS Whiting Field on Friday. The awards highlight Gray's excellence in flying and academics. The naval aviator is a Milton High School and University of West...
WEAR
FP&L presents donation, electric vehicle ride and drive event at Blue Wahoos Stadium
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Blue Wahoos fans were presented with the opportunity to "Drive into the Future" Saturday evening outside the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Florida Power & Light partnered with the Blue Wahoos to give fans the chance to test drive electric vehicles with FP&L's ride and drive event. People attending...
WEAR
Blue Angels perform Air Show in Hawaii after 7 years
HAWAII -- For the first time in seven years Pensacola's own Blue Angels returned to the State of Hawaii this past week. The team arrived to the island of Oahu and visited local schools and the Pearl Harbor Memorial. The Kaneohe Bay Air Show took place Saturday at Marine Corps...
WEAR
Report: Destin man stabbed man with kitchen knife at McGuire's Irish Pub
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Destin man is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing another man with a kitchen knife during an altercation at McGuire's Irish Pub, according to an arrest report. Okaloosa County deputies say in a report, Javon Quarry, 18, got into a...
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County deputies locate missing 30-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has safely located 30-year-old Deborah Leigh Troyer. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office is asking for help Saturday afternoon with locating a missing and endangered woman last seen Thursday evening in Pensacola. According to deputies, 30-year-old Deborah Leigh Troyer was...
WEAR
Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
WEAR
Reported house fire in Escambia County under investigation
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue was called to an alleged house fire early Sunday morning in Brent. The home is located at 707 Belair Road. A neighbor told Channel 3 that the residence is currently being renovated and no one is living there at this time. The...
WEAR
31-year-old man hit while crossing Highway 29 in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 31-year-old Pensacola man was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash in Cantonment Monday morning. It happened around 6:50 a.m. on Highway 29 near Muscogee Rd. Florida Highway Patrol states the Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife's vehicle, which was stopped...
WEAR
Deputies: Man gets away after robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say a man robbed an Okaloosa County gas station Sunday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. at the AOC Food Mart at 306 Racetrack Road. "The clerk says a white male with a short beard, carrying a lunch box, presented him a note...before heading out of the store," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says.
WEAR
Lanes reopen following crash on Highway 87 in Navarre
NAVARRE, Fla. -- Lanes on Highway 87 have reopened following a crash with injuries in Navarre Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:10 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Nevada Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person suffered minor injuries. A white pickup truck collided with a stopped red pickup...
