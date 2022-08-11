Read full article on original website
Draymond Green wants fans to 'remind' Klay Thompson he's owed $3000 from a Dominos bet...as the four-time NBA champ reveals Warriors' plane secrets
They say you should always pay your debts. If not, you may find yourself reminded on a national podcast by a four-time NBA Champion. That is where Klay Thompson finds himself currently, after teammate Draymond Green chose his eponymously titled podcast to notify the world of the arrears. 'Every now...
Steph Curry, Seth Curry, Jayson Tatum, Rich Paul attend Draymond's wedding
Warriors star Draymond Green got married to his wife Hazel Renee this weekend, and NBA notables like Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry and Rich Paul were in attendance.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"
The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear
John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf
Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments
Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender
M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
Photos: Meet The Private Wife Of Yankees Star Aaron Judge
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a season to remember. The MLB slugger is on pace to have one of the greatest hitting seasons in recent league history. He's already slugged more than 40 home runs and driven in 100 runs. Judge, who is set to become a...
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF・
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."
The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
Jeanie Buss On Her Father's Goal Of Surpassing The Celtics In Championships: "We Have To Continue That Quest, And We’ll Do So.”
When Jerry Buss purchased the Lakers in 1979, he had a goal in mind, which was to surpass the Boston Celtics in championships. It may not seem far-fetched to the modern NBA fan, but when Buss had taken over the team, they had won 6 championships as compared to 13 for the Celtics.
College Basketball World Reacts To Legendary Coach's Death
The college basketball community lost an icon on Monday. Legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril passed away on Monday morning in Philadelphia at the age of 92. Carril was hired by Princeton in 1967 and stayed with the program for the next 29 years. During that time, he...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga
The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach. For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Washington Wizards guard Will Barton was 'in shock' after learning he was being traded from the Denver Nuggets
New Wizards swingman Will Barton was shocked when he got traded to the team this offseason, he told Mike Singer of the Denver Post. The Nuggets dealt Barton and Monte Morris to Washington in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last month. “It was just like a shock, but...
ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts
An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
