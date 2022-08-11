ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Saying Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, Not LeBron James: "When Owner Said That Her Player Is Not The GOAT, It Is The End Of Debate"

The GOAT debate is a never-ending topic of conversation among NBA fans, and LeBron James' dominance over the last two decades has elevated him to be a part of that conversation as well. While many still regard Michael Jordan to be the GOAT after he went 6-0 in the NBA Finals to go with his countless other achievements, others point to LeBron's statistical dominance and his all-around game as to why he is the GOAT.
John McEnroe Makes Opinion On Serena Williams Very Clear

John McEnroe once faced some criticism for saying a low-ranked men's player would defeat Serena Williams, but the legendary tennis analyst is clearly a big fan of the women's star. With Williams announcing her impending retirement, McEnroe is paying tribute to the tennis legend. McEnroe believes Williams' career is similar...
Will Zalatoris' fiancee asked him one of the biggest deal-breaker questions in golf

Will Zalatoris has dealt with his share of anguish in an otherwise impressive PGA Tour season. Among his eight top-10s are three runners-up, including at two majors—the PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Incredibly enough, he’s still searching for his first victory, and he’s going to get another shot at hoisting a trophy on Sunday in the final round FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis after shooting a five-under-par 65 on Saturday.
John Calipari issues response to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari responded after a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
Draymond Green Opened Up On How Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson React To Him Yelling At Them: "When I Say Something And They Disagree And Say Something Back... That Just Is What It Is."

The Golden State Warriors' greatness is built around their trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. All of them have their strengths and they also bring their unique personalities to the table. Stephen Curry is serious and a family-oriented individual, although with a good sense of humor. Klay Thompson is a little goofy, and Draymond Green is the outspoken one that can call everybody out.
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga

The Kevin Durant trade saga seems to be reaching a boiling point after he gave the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum of either firing Sean Marks and Steve Nash or moving him elsewhere. By no surprise, Joe Tsai is committed to his GM and coach.  For now, there is no serious traction in trade talks for […] The post Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on Kevin Durant trade saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
