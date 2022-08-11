Read full article on original website
RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
utrgvrider.com
UTRGV to welcome Vaqueros
The annual Best Week Ever at UTRGV now goes by the name Welcome Week to help ring in and welcome students to the Fall 2022 semester. This year, Welcome Week’s numerous events, including The Stomp, are scheduled to take place on the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses. Starting with some...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port
Texas bridge to become full-service cross-border commercial port. The Anzalduas International Bridge in South Texas is set to become a full-service commercial port of entry after receiving over $81 million for a project that will add multiple lanes for trucks and new cargo bays for inspections. The bridge, which opened...
riograndeguardian.com
New lanes, infrastructure, coming to Los Tomates port of entry
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A large-scale infrastructure improvement project is happening at Los Tomates Land Port of Entry, better known as the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas. The project is being undertaken by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the General Services Administration (GSA), Cameron County, Texas, and the...
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: More retail, commercial, and housing development coming to Peñitas
PEÑITAS, Texas – There is more development coming to the city of Peñitas, over and above the big new Liberty Corners retail project. That is the prediction of Peñitas City Manager Humberto ‘Beto’ Garza, who says the catalyst for the growth is the long-anticipation La Joya bypass.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Opens New Location in McAllen, Texas
Black Bear Diner announced that is has opened the doors to its newest location in McAllen, Texas, at 600 West Expressway 83. McAllen marks the brand’s 11th Texas-based diner and second opening in the state this year, following the Black Bear Diner’s opening in Pasadena this past April, and reflects the next step in the company’s statewide expansion plans.
Heavy showers continue overnight into Monday
10pm Update: As the Low continues to track northwest and into Mexico, bands of showers continue overnight in the RGV. Over Sunday, the Valley has seen some areas receive 1-2 inches of rain with spots seeing up to 5 inches of rain. While the showers will remain scattered at best, any of the already saturated […]
myfoxzone.com
DPS looking for one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives out of Pecos
PECOS, Texas — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Texas DPS, the Reeves County Sheriff's Office and the Pecos Police Department are searching for Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31. DPS has placed Hernandez on the Texas 10...
cw39.com
Invasive species of crayfish found in Brownsville resaca
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An invasive species of crayfish was collected by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the first known site in Texas. Between January and February, three of the Australian Redclaw Crayfish (Cherax quadricarinatus) were collected at an apartment complex pond that connects...
Richard Molina voter fraud trial begins Tuesday
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Almost six years since his election, former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will appear in court Tuesday as his trial in the voter fraud case begins. Molina was arrested by the Texas Rangers on April 25, 2019, on 11 counts of illegal voting and one count of voter fraud in the 2017 […]
progresstimes.net
Louisiana man pleads guilty to kidnapping McAllen girl
This article appeared in the Aug. 12 issue of the Progress Times. A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old McAllen girl pleaded guilty last week. Brandon Galvez, 23, of Chalmette, Louisiana, met the girl on Snapchat in June 2020, according to McAllen Municipal Court records. Less than two weeks after they started talking, Galvez traveled to McAllen, kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.
tpr.org
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’
Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
celebsbar.com
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Lawyers handling unauthorized biblical ‘Hamilton’ in Texas
Miranda tweeted. “Now lawyers do their work.”The staging of “Hamilton” performed at the Door Christian Fellowship church in McAllen, Texas, was tweaked to include biblical themes and a sermon at the end that compared homosexuality to addiction, the Dallas Morning News reported.Broadway veteran Miranda is known for his pro-LGBT stance.The paper obtained video of the Aug.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Stage two water restrictions continue in San Juan
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Juan Utilities Department announced a stage two water conservation is in effect as water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs reached below 25 percent. Public water systems across the Rio Grande Valley remain at a stage two water restriction. The restriction will be in effect until the […]
laferianews.net
Latin Pop Artist, Local Entrepreneur Credits STC For Giving Him The Tools For Success
J Mado is a Latin pop artist with deep roots in the Rio Grande Valley, including ties to South Texas College, the place that has helped him build a foundation for success in two unrelated industries. J Mado, is his stage name and the name he will use for this...
Emergency managers: Stay prepared for hurricane season
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Rio Grande Valley is known to be a flooding zone which can be impacted drastically throughout hurricane season. The season starts every year on the first of June and continues up to November 30th. Tom Hushen, the Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator, said hurricane season is crucial and during this […]
South Texas woman claims Chevy Silverado truck from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
DALLAS (KDAF) — This South Texas woman is about to be rolling heavy in a Chevy after a great Texas Lottery win!. While it may not be a jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars, a brand new truck in Texas is basically the same thing. The lottery reports,...
