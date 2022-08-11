ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Health officials advise to vaccinate children as new school year arrives

By Aaron Xiong
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin’s on time vaccination rates among children is down 20%.

Health officials say vaccinations are the best way to keep your children safe from several diseases, and can prevent most cases of measles, mumps, and less severe cases of COVID-19.

When the immunized population slowly decreases, outbreaks are more likely to occur.

“During the early pandemic with early shutdown and delay in care, a lot of kids have not returned to their routine care or have not caught up with their care,” said Gundersen pediatrician Raj Naik. “So missed opportunities are a big part of it.”

Health officials advise parents to stay vigilant and keep their kids up to date on vaccinations to reduce illnesses.

La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

