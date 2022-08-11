Health officials advise to vaccinate children as new school year arrives

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin’s on time vaccination rates among children is down 20%.

Health officials say vaccinations are the best way to keep your children safe from several diseases, and can prevent most cases of measles, mumps, and less severe cases of COVID-19.

When the immunized population slowly decreases, outbreaks are more likely to occur.

“During the early pandemic with early shutdown and delay in care, a lot of kids have not returned to their routine care or have not caught up with their care,” said Gundersen pediatrician Raj Naik. “So missed opportunities are a big part of it.”

Health officials advise parents to stay vigilant and keep their kids up to date on vaccinations to reduce illnesses.

