Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
WLOS.com
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WLOS.com
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
WLOS.com
Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
WLOS.com
Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
WLOS.com
Students, families kick off school year with free back to school 'bash' in Madison County
Madison County is welcoming students back to class in a major way. Several vendors and organizations teamed up for a Back-to-School Bash at the Madison County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 13. The event featured food, inflatables, games and prizes -- all at no cost to attendees. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood...
WLOS.com
Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Local non-profit celebrates transformed lives, raises funds to equip and empower others
Begun as a small collaboration of churches in 1969, ABCCM (Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Communities) serves individuals, Veterans, and families in crisis regardless of race, religion, sex, or nationality. Now supported by over 300 churches of all dominations, ABCCM plays a significant role throughout Buncombe County, N.C., meeting emergency assistance...
WLOS.com
Advocates call for more daycare options inside Buncombe County homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new push for more daycare options inside homes. These family childcare homes can take up to five kids each. But, there are regulations and steps for homes to be licensed by the state for childcare. There used to be more than 100 of...
WLOS.com
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
WLOS.com
Calling all artists: Bear Shadow music festival launches poster contest
HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) — If you have an eye for design, you could earn some money. The organizers of the third annual Bear Shadow music festival are now taking entries for their poster contest. The festival is set for April 2023 in Highlands. The winning artist will get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Street Tiques Asheville celebrates 50th anniversary with annual car show
Asheville — (WLOS) If you were driving in west Asheville Saturday afternoon you may have found yourself gawking at the American muscle roaring by you on the road. Street Tiques Asheville held its 16th annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show at Trinity Baptist Church. More than 300 cars entered...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
WLOS.com
Christ School loaded with talent in Chad Walkers second year
Arden — (WLOS) The Christ School Greenies are a highly-recruited football team every year, but this season they are teeming with more talent than normal. Several big statistical contributors graduated, namely quarterback A.J. Simpkins and running back Bryce Sain; however, their replacements are experienced as well. Trey Mauney steps...
WLOS.com
NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
WLOS.com
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
WLOS.com
'The need has probably never been higher': Buncombe leaders seek federal funds for housing
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are eyeing federal funding to help boost affordable housing options in Western North Carolina. County leaders are in the process of applying for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) – Neighborhood Revitalization funds. “We expect our work would be more scattered...
WLOS.com
'A memory I'll never forget': Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price -- Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.
WLOS.com
Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
Comments / 0