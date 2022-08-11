ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Sweet celebration at Black Mountain's annual Sourwood Festival

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a sweet celebration Saturday in Black Mountain for the annual Sourwood Festival. Locals and tourists enjoyed honey tastings, live music and up-close experiences with bees. Carnival rides and local vendors also lined Main Street. "There's a little bit for everyone, let me...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brevard, NC
Brevard, NC
Education
WLOS.com

Dozens of kids get free back-to-school haircuts

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Five-year-old Harley was one of dozens of kids who showed up for a free back-to-school haircut Monday morning at Asheville’s Carolina College of Hair Design. The event was put together by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The program was designed to take one important...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Outlets holds back-to-school weekend savings events

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again!. With classes right around the corner, Asheville Outlets is holding a special weekend of savings and promotions on back-to-school clothing and merchandise. The Back-to-School Savings Event will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14, featuring a variety...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorm#Water Damage#Brevard College
WLOS.com

Local non-profit celebrates transformed lives, raises funds to equip and empower others

Begun as a small collaboration of churches in 1969, ABCCM (Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Communities) serves individuals, Veterans, and families in crisis regardless of race, religion, sex, or nationality. Now supported by over 300 churches of all dominations, ABCCM plays a significant role throughout Buncombe County, N.C., meeting emergency assistance...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Christ School loaded with talent in Chad Walkers second year

Arden — (WLOS) The Christ School Greenies are a highly-recruited football team every year, but this season they are teeming with more talent than normal. Several big statistical contributors graduated, namely quarterback A.J. Simpkins and running back Bryce Sain; however, their replacements are experienced as well. Trey Mauney steps...
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

NC police association raising money for Asheville officer's family after house fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association (NC PBA) announced on Aug. 12 that its Mountain Chapter and the Police Benevolent Foundation (PBF) are asking the public for financial support for Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department (APD).
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'A memory I'll never forget': Gold Star families now welcomed on Blue Ridge Honor Flights

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Blue Ridge Honor Flights will now extend a welcoming offer to families of soldiers who paid the ultimate price -- Gold Star families. Since 2016, Blue Ridge Honor Flights have soared from Asheville to Washington, D.C., carrying American heroes from World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War to visit their respective memorials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Fuel prices continue to fall but that may change for some this week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 52.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy