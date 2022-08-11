ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the Week: Yusuf Cueceoglu

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that graduate student Yusuf Cueceoglu, of the men's soccer team, is the Massage Envy Student-Athlete of the Week. Cueceoglu scored both goals for the Vaqueros in their 2-1 win over...
UTRGV Athletics Unveils 2021-22 Annual Report

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics unveiled on Tuesday its 2021-22 annual report, detailing the successes of the 2021-22 academic year in areas including hosting signature events, rallying the entire Valley, facility enhancements, attendance, revenue generation, academics, community service, competition, and enhancing campus life.
EDINBURG, TX

