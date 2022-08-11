Read full article on original website
Related
Giuliani is the target of a Georgia election probe, his lawyers are told
ATLANTA — Prosecutors in Atlanta on Monday told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he's a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, one of Giuliani's lawyers said Monday. Special prosecutor Nathan Wade...
What People Really Make (and Spend) Behind Bars
People in prison get "three hots and a cot," right? So, what do they need money for? A lot, it turns out. Prisons typically provide the bare minimum when it comes to food, clothes and hygiene supplies. Many basics that most people regard as necessities, such as deodorant and shampoo, are often only available to people who can afford them.
Nebraska cops used Facebook messages to investigate an alleged illegal abortion
A 41-year-old woman is facing felony charges in Nebraska for allegedly helping her teenage daughter illegally abort a pregnancy, and the case highlights how law enforcement can make use of online communications in the post-Roe v. Wade era. Police in Norfolk, Neb., had been investigating the woman, Jessica Burgess, and...
Survivors of the McKinney fire are forced to rebuild during a time of inflation
Residents in rural northern California are being allowed back in to assess damage from the deadly fire. High costs for everything from gas to building supplies is making recovery daunting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Death row inmate Richard Glossip facing fourth execution date
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks Oklahoma state Rep. Kevin McDugle why he thinks death row inmate Richard Glossip is innocent and deserves a new trial.
Some 2,000 mental health care clinicians in California are on strike
Clinicians say their employer, Kaiser Permanente, is breaking state law by taking too long to connect patients with therapists. They say patients have to wait up to eight weeks to get an appointment.
A Democratic-aligned super PAC is ordered to pay Roy Moore $8.2M in a defamation suit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC made false and...
The next test of Trump's sway in GOP primaries involves Liz Cheney, Sarah Palin
Two names with Republican Party history will be on ballots Tuesday. Wyoming voters appear ready to boot Liz Cheney, while Sarah Palin looks for an Alaska comeback. What does it say about the GOP?
RELATED PEOPLE
Mental health workers say they plan to dtrike
Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to...
Believe it or not, dry dusty western Kansas is the place to study prehistoric oceans
Scientists seeking to learn about prehistoric oceans have flocked to an unlikely place: western Kansas. And now, the fossils embedded in these Great Plains could hold clues about the future of life.
A cataclysmic flood is coming for California. Climate change makes it more likely.
When the big flood comes, it will threaten millions of people, the world's fifth-largest economy and an area that produces a quarter of the nation's food. Parts of California's capital will be underwater. The state's crop-crossed Central Valley will be an inland sea. The scenario, dubbed the "ARkStorm scenario" by...
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0