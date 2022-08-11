ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
jcpost.com

Rosemary Elizabeth Schmeal

Rosemary Elizabeth Schmeal, age 62, of Manhattan, died August 11, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 16, 1960, in Newton, NJ, the daughter of John H. and Helen (Grabinski) Schmeal, Sr. Rosemary graduated from high school in Hackettstown, NJ, and attended cosmetology school in...
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Richard Robert Callahan

Richard Robert Callahan, age 86, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on August 8, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Richard was born April 19, 1936, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Robert James and Maxine Elizabeth (Van Dusen) Callahan. Richard married his wife of 57 years, Willetta M. Littrell on September 17, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2012.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
jcpost.com

Ruth Eilene Diller

Ruth Eilene Diller, age 79, of Manhattan, died August 10, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, KS. She was born in McLouth, KS on December 17, 1942 to Roy Curtis Hopkins and Dorothy Maye (Ashworth) Hopkins. At age 13, Ruth moved with her family from McLouth to Coffeyville, KS. She graduated from high school in Coffeyville.
MANHATTAN, KS
jcpost.com

Kimberly R. Jamieson

Kimberly R. Jamieson, age 56, of Blue Rapids, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Kim was born on March 2, 1966, in Merced, California. She married Robert P. Jamieson, II, in 2001. Survivors include her husband, Robbie and six children: Tina, Crissy, Matthew, Jonathon, Kyle, and...
BLUE RAPIDS, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
State
Georgia State
Manhattan, KS
Obituaries
City
Manhattan, KS
JC Post

Blue Jays begin 2022 football practice

Junction City Blue Jay football began practice Monday with about 115 players on the field, and more expected when physicals are completed. Coach Randall Zimmerman liked the first day. "Lot of fun, great senior leadership. You could really tell who was around all summer long, they were really hustling doing some really good things." Zimmerman added that this will be a fun group of players to be around.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy