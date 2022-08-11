Junction City Blue Jay football began practice Monday with about 115 players on the field, and more expected when physicals are completed. Coach Randall Zimmerman liked the first day. "Lot of fun, great senior leadership. You could really tell who was around all summer long, they were really hustling doing some really good things." Zimmerman added that this will be a fun group of players to be around.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO