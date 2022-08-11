Read full article on original website
Rosemary Elizabeth Schmeal
Rosemary Elizabeth Schmeal, age 62, of Manhattan, died August 11, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. She was born March 16, 1960, in Newton, NJ, the daughter of John H. and Helen (Grabinski) Schmeal, Sr. Rosemary graduated from high school in Hackettstown, NJ, and attended cosmetology school in...
Richard Robert Callahan
Richard Robert Callahan, age 86, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on August 8, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. Richard was born April 19, 1936, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Robert James and Maxine Elizabeth (Van Dusen) Callahan. Richard married his wife of 57 years, Willetta M. Littrell on September 17, 1954. She preceded him in death on January 17, 2012.
Ruth Eilene Diller
Ruth Eilene Diller, age 79, of Manhattan, died August 10, 2022 at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan, KS. She was born in McLouth, KS on December 17, 1942 to Roy Curtis Hopkins and Dorothy Maye (Ashworth) Hopkins. At age 13, Ruth moved with her family from McLouth to Coffeyville, KS. She graduated from high school in Coffeyville.
Kimberly R. Jamieson
Kimberly R. Jamieson, age 56, of Blue Rapids, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Kim was born on March 2, 1966, in Merced, California. She married Robert P. Jamieson, II, in 2001. Survivors include her husband, Robbie and six children: Tina, Crissy, Matthew, Jonathon, Kyle, and...
Blue Jays begin 2022 football practice
Junction City Blue Jay football began practice Monday with about 115 players on the field, and more expected when physicals are completed. Coach Randall Zimmerman liked the first day. "Lot of fun, great senior leadership. You could really tell who was around all summer long, they were really hustling doing some really good things." Zimmerman added that this will be a fun group of players to be around.
