Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery
A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
Dartmouth Police Arrest Two New Bedford Men in Stolen Car
DARTMOUTH — A quick signal from a Dartmouth cop to turn on headlights ended with a short chase and the arrest of two New Bedford men who were allegedly driving a stolen car in Bliss Corner on Sunday night. Police said 19-year-old Calvin Rosa of Studley Street and 21-year-old...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash
FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
Motorized bicycle, motorcycle crash in Fall River
The incident occurred near the intersection of Quarry and Quequechan streets.
Middleboro FedEx Driver Charged With Stealing Guns From Packages
MIDDLEBORO — An ex-FedEx driver from Middleboro has been charged in federal court for allegedly stealing packages containing firearms and then selling the guns. The U.S. Attorney's Office said 39-year-old Frank O'Toole faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm following his Aug. 12 arrest. He was caught...
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
liveboston617.org
Man on GPS Bracelet is Latest Person to be Shot on Regina Road in Dorchester
In the early hours of Sunday at approximately 1:20am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 and C-11 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the area of Regina Street an area that is not new to the plague of city gun violence. When officers arrived they began...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday
The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts FedEx worker charged with stealing packages, attempting to sell contents
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged in connection with his alleged theft and attempted sale of three firearms from FedEx packages he was responsible for delivering. Frank P. O’Toole, 39, of Middleborough, was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm. O’Toole was arrested on...
Police investigating an ‘unattended’ death at a pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — State Police Detectives are investigating an unattended death after officials pulled a male body out of a pond in Brockton. Brockton Police and state police responded to D.W. Field Park shortly after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where they pulled an unidentified man from the waters.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business
The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
