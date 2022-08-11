ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach

WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
Police: Juvenile arrested in Fall River late-night armed robbery

A juvenile has been arrested after a late-night armed robbery on Monday. Just after 11:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Sunset Hill in Fall River. The victim stated, according to scanner transmissions, that he was robbed of money at knifepoint and four people were involved, including one on a bike.
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
Motorcyclist Hospitalized in Fall River Crash

FALL RIVER — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a car that had failed to stop at a red light on Monday night. Fall River police said at around 8:20 p.m. Monday, emergency first responders were called to the intersection of...
Trooper, pedestrian struck by alleged drunk driver in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A state trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while responding to a separate crash in Mansfield on Monday, according to officials. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper received a report of a collision in the area of Depot Road and Route 32 (River Road) in Mansfield. A car […]
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water

BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges

(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
a cyclist was apparently doored and died of their injuries in Somerville on Friday

The bike lane on that part of Broadway is very dangerous for this reason. It forces you to ride outside the bike lane to avoid being doored, but then some drivers feel the right to harass and sometimes assault you for not being in the bike lane. That means a lot of people are essentially bullied into riding in the door zone and hoping for the best. A lot of those people, especially newer riders, aren’t even aware of the danger of riding in the door zone. The bike lanes east of Ball Sq are much better and generally safe.
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door

SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business

The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

