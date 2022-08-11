ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens Co. residents secure their mailboxes after recent thefts, issues

By Janie Bohlmann
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwOfD_0hE0Nql200

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person they said could be connected to recent mail thefts across the county.

“If someone would put that much effort into something wrong, can you imagine what this world would be like if they put that much effort into doing something good,” said Michele McCord, who said one of her packages was stolen from her mailbox.

Some Laurens County neighbors said they’re fed up with recent mail issues.

“Not only our mailbox, but lots of mailboxes up and down the road have been tampered with and mail has been taken out of them,” said Denise Matthews.

Neighbors said someone is going through their mail and stealing valuable items.

“I just got home, I’ve got so much on my plate, I thought, ‘Oh, someone else got the mail.’ And yeah, someone else did get the mail, it just wasn’t my family,” said McCord.

McCord said a thief stole one of her packages that she needed for her small business.

“It showed it was delivered and I’m like, son of a gun, we lost the cookie cutters,” said McCord.

Others said they’ve been lucky.

“I’ve been blessed to not have anything stolen,” said Matthews.

Still, Matthews said it’s concerning to know someone is going through the mail.

“There’s still just a lot of information you can get off just even from junk mail,” said Matthews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21u2p7_0hE0Nql200
(From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Last week, the Laurens County Sheriff’s office shared a photo of a truck investigators believe could be connected to recent mail thefts.

“I wish you would quit doing this,” said Matthews.

While deputies investigate this case, people said they’re taking action.

“My cousin, who lives next door to me, has already put up a locking mailbox and the neighbor one street over from me has already put up a locking mailbox,” said Matthews.

Some are also installing new technology to keep their mail safe.

“We are definitely getting a camera. We’ll put up several, so we can get coming and going,” said McCord.

Victims also encouraged people to report any issues with their mail, in hopes of finding whoever is responsible.

“Hopefully, they’re going to see it’s not one or two, that it’s more,” said McCord.

People who recognize the truck or have any information about recent mail thefts, can call the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967 or call Crimestoppers at 864-68-CRIME.

People should also report issues to the post office, filing a report online or by calling postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Postal inspectors said there are things people can do to help secure their mail:

  • Pick up mail promptly and try not to leave items in the mailbox for long periods of time
  • Track packages and know when they will arrive
  • Never send cash or coins through the mail
WSPA 7News

