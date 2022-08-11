Read full article on original website
The BEST Soup Stops in Billings
Recently, with the news of Entree Soup being vandalized (to read about that, click the button below), I noted how much the community enjoys our soup, especially in the colder months! As August winds down, here are my favorite stops for some delicious soup!. Entree Soup (You knew this was...
Billings Builder is Ready to Go as State Approves 3D Home Printing
Your next new home in the Treasure State could be constructed by 3D printing technology, thanks to the recent approval of the building technique by the State of Montana Department of Labor and Industry. You may be familiar with hobby-level 3D printers. The inexpensive model seen below is available online...
Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana
We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
LOOK: New Billings Businesses Now Open, More Coming Soon
Construction is nearing completion on some new businesses in Billings, with several other properties already having their openings in the Magic City. Here are some stores, restaurants, and coffee shops that have opened, or plan to be open before the end of 2022:. New Goodwill location now open in downtown...
Montana nursing homes in crisis amid staff shortage, funding deficit
Seven Montana nursing homes have closed in 2022, with more expected. Already dealing with a staff shortage, providers are asking why lawmakers aren't providing funds to fix the problem.
What’s Going In at the Former Pizza Hut on Grand Ave in Billings?
The Pizza Hut on Grand Avenue recently shuttered its doors. Local fans of the popular pizza chain were saddened to see the business close, but have no fear.. they're just moving to a new location at 38th and Grand. Heavy equipment wasted no time in leveling the site, and many people in the area have been wondering what is coming next.
Music, Food, Fun. Head to Red Lodge Aug 21 for Summer Fest
According to the calendar, summer doesn't officially end til September 22, but for all practical purposes it's quickly winding down. Most kids in the Billings area will head back to school in less than two weeks and before we know it the leaves will be dropping from trees and Old Man Winter will come shuffling back into Montana. Before the summer season wraps up, you now have one more really great reason to head to Red Lodge in August.
Strong Monsoonal Storms Could Drench the Billings Area This Weekend
Monsoonal is not a word that we hear very often in Montana. According to the dictionary, a monsoon is defined as:. a periodic wind especially in the Indian Ocean and southern Asia. the season of the southwest monsoon in India and adjacent areas that is characterized by very heavy rainfall.
Five Food Truck Ideas That Would Make a Killing in Billings
My high school kid and I frequently joke around about various food truck concepts. The running joke actually began a number of years ago when we said we should open a food truck that specialized in macaroni dishes. We said at the time, "We could call it the Mac Shack!" I'm not even kidding. When the actual Mac Shack opened like a year later in the Billings area, we just looked at each other. We were clearly a little too late for that idea. Now, we've come up with some other food truck ideas that he and I think would be pretty awesome. See if you agree.
Ales For Trails returns to Billings TrailNet
20 years have passed since the very first Ales for Trails here in Billings, hosted by Billings TrailNet in 2001. In less than a month, on September 9th, Zoo Montana hosts this event. What is Ales for Trails?. Ales for Trails is a once-a-year sponsorship opportunity for local businesses along...
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
cowboystatedaily.com
Civil War Uniform Button Discovered At Little Bighorn Battlefield
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Just over the Wyoming-Montana border, ghostly memories haunt the plains. In late June of 1876, warriors of the Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes battled soldiers of the 7th Regiment of the US Cavalry on the banks of the Little Bighorn River in southeast Montana.
Billings’ MetraPark at the Mercy of Chamber and Yellowstone County
Coming up on Thursday, August 18th, the Billings Chamber invites you to the Chamber AM event to discuss the Professional Venue Management of MetraPark. As you may recall, in recent months MetraPark Management has come under fire for its management of the venue, and county leaders are wanting to migrate the management of it to a private management company. As of last week, they are even seeking formal bids from interested management companies and soon will begin planning of documents for the official request for privatization.
Grand Opening of Landon’s Miracle Field in Billings This Week
The unveiling of a baseball park 9 years in the making is about to unfold this Wednesday, in memory of a Billings teen and his dream. This new park will also symbolize the creation of a new baseball league in the Magic City for youth and adults alike. However, the ballpark itself has a few quirks that make it unique and the first one of its kind in the city of Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations
The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped
The Bull Mountains just north of Billings are home to Montana’s only underground coal mine, owned by Signal Peak Energy. I have ranched in these hills my entire life, just like my parents before me. We have ranched alongside coal production for generations. It’s always been a challenge because coal mining inherently causes damage to […] The post Criminal activity in the Bull Mountains must be stopped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Cute Little Soup Business in Billings Ransacked by Young Vandals
All I can hear in my head is Homer Simpson's "Why you little!" at Bart Simpson for doing something stupid. Why? Multiple little idiots decided to break into Entree Soup, IN BROAD DAYLIGHT (PAY BETTER ATTENTION BILLINGS, SHEESH), causing this local small business to close their drive-thru windows for the week to repair.
DANGER: These are the Ten Most Accident Prone Intersections in Billings
The Billings Police Department publishes a city crime report every year. This report covers the statistics of every crime in the city of Billings. It also covers crime hotspots, traffic accident statistics, and intersections where the most wrecks occurred. With that in mind, what are the worst intersections in the Magic City? Let's take a look at the data.
Billings’ First Ever Medical School to Finally Open Early Next Year
Back in October of 2021, construction began on a new medical complex on the corner of Shiloh and Monad Road. But, this construction wouldn't yield just a hospital, but a medical school. Which is something that Billings has been wanting to have for a long time. And guess what? Applications for students at this new school are now open.
