Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
Getting you ready for the week ahead August 15-21
We're already halfway through August and summer is wrapping up. Let's get you ready for the week ahead and see what events are happening right here in Western New York.
Construction to begin at new Elmwood Village playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, State Senator Sean Ryan and other local leaders held a groundbreaking for a playground in the Elmwood Village. The space is located at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church where construction is beginning next week and should be fully installed. The playground is set to include...
District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
One stand at the Erie County Fair can possibly make your wallet heavier
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The cost of a day at the fair can add up, with all the food, games and rides to enjoy. But the New York State Comptroller’s Office can possibly help lighten the load, and help people find some extra change that’s attached to their names. “We return over $1.5 billion a […]
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'
Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State
Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
A Great Opportunity For Eastside Current & Future Homeowners
It is a great time for Eastside residents who own their homes. It is also a wonderful time for residents of Buffalo’s Eastside who are considering purchasing a house in the very near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state elected leaders have made rehabilitation and repair funding available to certain residents who reside in specific zip codes in the area. Those zip codes are 14204, 14206,14208, 14209, 14210,14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.
Jamestown's 10,000 Maniacs cancel remaining tour dates for 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — WNY's own 10,000 Maniacs regretfully announced Monday the rest of their tour dates for 2022 are being cancelled due to illness in the band. The canceled shows, part of the Jamestown band's 40th anniversary tour, include an Oct. 1 show at the UB Center for the Arts.
New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Gov. Hochul announces major waterfront projects in Buffalo
$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be "the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront."
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status
St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
