Erie County, NY

2 On Your Side

Construction to begin at new Elmwood Village playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, State Senator Sean Ryan and other local leaders held a groundbreaking for a playground in the Elmwood Village. The space is located at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church where construction is beginning next week and should be fully installed. The playground is set to include...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara County pizzerias called to enter 3rd annual 'Festival of Slice'

Registration is now open for the third annual “Festival of Slice” pizza celebration, set for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. Organizers said, “In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.”
Tully’s Waitress Goes Viral for Amazing Act in New York State

Whenever you go out to a restaurant for lunch or dinner (or breakfast), it’s easy to overlook just how much work your waiter or waitress has to do. Managing multiple tables, sometimes with as many as 8-10-12-15 people at one table, collecting food orders and checking in to make sure everything is going great for you and your party.
2 On Your Side

Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
2 On Your Side

Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
A Great Opportunity For Eastside Current & Future Homeowners

It is a great time for Eastside residents who own their homes. It is also a wonderful time for residents of Buffalo’s Eastside who are considering purchasing a house in the very near future. Gov. Kathy Hochul and other state elected leaders have made rehabilitation and repair funding available to certain residents who reside in specific zip codes in the area. Those zip codes are 14204, 14206,14208, 14209, 14210,14211, 14212, 14214 and 14215.
2 On Your Side

New York approves first 15 cannabis processor licenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses for 15 cannabis processors in New York State. Of those 15, three are in the Western New York area. These processors will turn cannabis being grown by New York farmers into adult-use cannabis through the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, which positions people who themselves or a family member has had a prior cannabis-related criminal offenses.
2 On Your Side

USS The Sullivans reopens for public tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After months of work and worry, the USS The Sullivans is open for public tours once again. The Buffalo and Erie Co. Naval and Military Park posted the good news Saturday on its Facebook page. While saying there is still more work to do, the dedicated...
Help St. Adalbert Basilica receive local landmark status

St. Adalbert Basilica is one of the neighborhood’s historic treasures. It’s been part of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood since the 19th century. One way to help protect the basilica for future generations is to have it receive local landmark status. Take a few minutes to send a letter of...
News 4 Buffalo

Jefferson residents gather to discuss site of Tops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jefferson Avenue residents gathered together for a town hall meeting Saturday to discuss the site of the local Tops supermarket and the future of the area. Community members not only shared their thoughts regarding the controversial reopening of the grocery store, but also to reimagine the entire Jefferson Avenue community including […]
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

