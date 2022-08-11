ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXoXQ_0hE0Nase00

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project .

The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council.

“The City is thrilled to share this tremendous news. This is a huge win for our city, region, and state,” said Mayor Pam Haley. Funding this project has been a top transportation priority for over five years and will greatly impact our community for the better.”

The Pines Road project will replace the highway-rail at-grade crossing of Pines Road and the BNSF Railway tracks with a new Pines Road underpass, eliminating four hours of delay each day. It will also replace the signalized intersection of Pines Road and Trent Avenue with a multi-lane roundabout, and construct a separate shared-use path under the railroad and around the new roundabout intersection.

The project will also construct a new trailhead and parking lot, equipped with restrooms, electric vehicle charging, and non-motorized access to the Centennial Trail and Spokane River. The trailhead will be located in three parcels donated by Avista Utilities, which are valued at approximately $800,000. The project is located in a USDOT-designated Historically Disadvantaged Community, which has a poverty rate of at least 20 percent as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Completion of this project will improve access to 170 acres of nearby mixed-use or commercially zoned property and 56 acres of prime industrial-zoned property currently undeveloped. An economic impact analysis quantified the projected economic and tax impacts as:

  • $1.3 billion in total economic output in Spokane County ($686 million in direct spending)
  • 8,719 new jobs supported in Spokane County (4,312 direct job impacts)
  • $8.2 million in new general fund taxes to Spokane Valley (over 25 years)
  • $101.9 million in new general fund taxes to Washington State (over 25 years)

A groundbreaking to celebrate the kickoff of project construction is planned for spring 2024.

READ: Nearly $100M from RAISE program allocated for Washington transportation projects

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane finalizes public safety labor agreements

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane finalized labor agreements with its public safety employees, including a multi-year deal with firefighters that will start negotiations to create a regional dispatch partnership. A five-year agreement with Local 29 includes a 3.8 percent average annual wage increase for firefighters and dispatchers and authorizes negotiation with Spokane Regional Emergency Communications (SREC) to transfer...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane Valley, WA
Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
City
Spokane Valley, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KREM2

Neighbors, business owners push back against Catholic Charities' shelter plans for Quality Inn

SPOKANE, Wash. — The homeless camp near I-90 and Freya continues to grow, as do the concerns among people who live nearby. Frustrated by the hundreds of tents and RVs taking up an entire city block, those concerns are now spilling into Spokane's West Hills neighborhood. That's where Catholic Charities is moving forward with plans to buy the Quality Inn to house some of those campers.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spokane River#Construction Project#U S Census Bureau#Urban Construction#Spokane Va#Senate#Bnsf Railway#Avista Utilities#Usdot
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 Patriot Front members plead not guilty in Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Four more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on June 11 in Coeur d’Alene City Park, the Coeur d’Alene Press reported....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dpgazette.com

Construction Starts Monday On Loon Lake Roundabout

Update: WSDOT has announced that due to labor issues the roundabout portion of the project will not start until September. The repaving portion of the project is still schedule to start August 15th. The project for the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292/Gardenspot Road in Loon Lake starts...
LOON LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City council to vote on amendments to multi-family housing property tax exemption program

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council will be discussing the execution a of multi-family housing property tax exemption program in the city in Monday’s meeting. The council passed a resolution on July 25 stating its intention to hear public comment on the program. The ordinance would make changes to multiple sections Title 8 of Spokane Municipal Code, which discusses taxation...
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Dive team recovers body from Spokane River

SPOKANE, Washington (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Spokane River on Friday afternoon. The Sheriff Office’s Dive Team and Major Crimes Detectives were told that a paddle boarder reported finding what appeared to be human remains in the river. The initial report was made at 5 p.m. on Thursday, KREM-TV reported.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Wildfire Burns 200 Acres Near Ewan In NW Whitman County

A wildland fire burned about 200 acres near Ewan in Northwest Whitman County on Friday. The fire started about 1:00 near Miller Road. Volunteer firefighters from several departments including St. John, Lamont, Steptoe and Rosalia battled the blaze. Whitman County Fire District 2 Chief Steve Gibson out of St. John requested state mobilization to bring in aircraft to help fight the fire. The state mobilization request was granted and two Super Scooper planes dropped water on the flames. The fire burned timber and ag land and threatened some homes. There were no evacuations. Whitman County Emergency Manager Bill Tensfeld reports that the blaze was under control by Friday night. State officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KREM2

List of events taking place across Spokane County this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, there are countless new activities and things to do in Spokane. Friday's weather will be hot, with temperatures returning to the mid to upper 90s with mostly sunny skies, but the weekend will be comfortable. Highs in the upper 80s will be very enjoyable.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy