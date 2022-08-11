City of Spokane Valley awarded $33 million for Pines Road construction project

SPOKANE VA., Wash. — The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city of Spokane Valley $21,689,221 for the construction of the Pines Road/BNSF Grade Separation Project .

The city also received two additional funding awards, including $5 million from the Senate Appropriations bill, and more than $6 million from the Spokane Regional Transportation Council.

“The City is thrilled to share this tremendous news. This is a huge win for our city, region, and state,” said Mayor Pam Haley. Funding this project has been a top transportation priority for over five years and will greatly impact our community for the better.”

The Pines Road project will replace the highway-rail at-grade crossing of Pines Road and the BNSF Railway tracks with a new Pines Road underpass, eliminating four hours of delay each day. It will also replace the signalized intersection of Pines Road and Trent Avenue with a multi-lane roundabout, and construct a separate shared-use path under the railroad and around the new roundabout intersection.

The project will also construct a new trailhead and parking lot, equipped with restrooms, electric vehicle charging, and non-motorized access to the Centennial Trail and Spokane River. The trailhead will be located in three parcels donated by Avista Utilities, which are valued at approximately $800,000. The project is located in a USDOT-designated Historically Disadvantaged Community, which has a poverty rate of at least 20 percent as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Completion of this project will improve access to 170 acres of nearby mixed-use or commercially zoned property and 56 acres of prime industrial-zoned property currently undeveloped. An economic impact analysis quantified the projected economic and tax impacts as:

$1.3 billion in total economic output in Spokane County ($686 million in direct spending)

8,719 new jobs supported in Spokane County (4,312 direct job impacts)

$8.2 million in new general fund taxes to Spokane Valley (over 25 years)

$101.9 million in new general fund taxes to Washington State (over 25 years)

A groundbreaking to celebrate the kickoff of project construction is planned for spring 2024.

