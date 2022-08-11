Report: CenterPoint sold in $63.5 million deal
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Shops at CenterPoint in Grand Rapids has been sold, MiBiz reports.
The shopping center, located on 28th Street and East Beltline Avenue, was sold for $63.5 million, News 8’s partner MiBiz reports . It reports the property was owned by Stonemar Properties since 2014, which had purchased it for $68 million.
It sold to a fund managed by DRA Advisors LLC, partnered with Pine Tree Commercial Realty LLC, according to MiBiz.
According to CenterPoint's website, the shopping center has over 30 businesses, including Chick-fil-A, Dunham's Sports and Krispy Kreme.
