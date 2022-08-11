Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people are injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in northwestern Minnesota
(Crookston, MN)--Two people are injured after a van rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Thursday morning between Erskine and McIntosh. Police say the 53-year-old van driver was traveling east in a construction zone and crashed into the back of a buggy driven by an 18-year-old man. Two of the seven people in the buggy were injured. The injuries to a 46-year-old man and a five-year-old were reported to be non-life threatening.
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested after breaking into apartment in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested after police say he broke down a door of an apartment in the 100 block of 3rd Street South in Grand Forks. That man is Jonathan Minera. GFPD says a fight later began with the resident of the apartment...
KNOX News Radio
UND faculty bus tour hits the road
After hitting the pause button the past couple of years due to COVID the University of North Dakota resumed its New Faculty and Administrators bus tour this morning (Monday). The three day tour of the state is designed to give participants a chance to learn more about tourism…energy development…business and agriculture. It also gives participants a chance to better understand where many of their students come from.
valleynewslive.com
Belcourt man arrested for assault in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Belcourt court man was arrested early this morning after assaulting someone in downtown Fargo. Police were called just after 2 am to the 10 Block of Broadway North. Officers found 21-year-old Seth Baker laying in the street when they arrived. He was later...
Lightning Zaps Car In NW Minnesota
Lightning can be a pretty scary thing but I always heard that you were safe in a car because the rubber tires grounded the vehicle. Not sure if that is true but sounds logical to me. However, it is possible to have your vehicle struck by lightning. According to WCCO...
valleynewslive.com
Body found on N. Broadway, police say
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are investigating after they found a body Sunday morning in the 50 block of N. Broadway. Around 8:40 a.m., authorities were called to the area for a medical assist. When they arrived, they found the man on the east side of a structure.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Overdose reported in Detroit Lakes; White Earth police officer seizes marijuana plant
7:58 a.m., near Jackson Avenue, Detroit Lakes, a purse was stolen from a residence. The incident is under investigation. 10:15 a.m., near Randolph Road, Detroit Lakes, prescription drugs were reported missing. The case is under investigation. 10:38 a.m., near McKinley Avenue, Detroit Lakes, two-vehicle crash. No injuries. 1:50 p.m., near...
kxnet.com
Fargo PD searching for missing 15-year-old
The Fargo Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. 15-year-old Henrique Watson was last seen at his home in south Fargo on the evening of August 13, but has not returned. Watson is approximately 5’5″, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a...
valleynewslive.com
Five hurt following crash in Beltrami County
NEAR RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five people are hurt including two children following a crash near Red Lake, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened along Hwy. 89 around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7. Authorities say an SUV driven by 23-year-old Aubrey Graves of Redby,...
valleynewslive.com
Family displaced after Fargo house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is now displaced after a fire tore through their home Sunday morning. Fire crews were called shortly after 9:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of 11th Avenue S. Once firefighters arrived, the porch and the front of the home were fully...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Aug. 8, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
KNOX News Radio
UND’s 2023-24 MVFC schedules are finalized
After a shuffling of the 2023 and 2024 MVFC football schedule with the addition of Murray State, the MVFC headquarters and University of North Dakota athletic department have announced the updated 2023 and 2024 conference slate. Both the 2023 and 2024 MVFC schedule for North Dakota features eight in-conference games,...
KNOX News Radio
Fargo fire displaces occupants
A fire in Fargo this morning (Sunday) caused heavy damage to a residential home. Crews were dispatched to 1442 11th Avenue South shortly before 9:30 a.m. Initial reports stated that all of the residents were out of the house and the whole front of the structure was on fire. When firefighters arrived, there were flames showing on the front of the building on both the first and second floors.
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
