Gov. Evers stops in La Crosse for “Doing The Right Thing” tour

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is wasting no time.

The Democrat kicked off his statewide tour for the November general election.

On Thursday, the Governor made a stop at the Grand Hotel Ballroom in La Crosse.

Governor Evers will face Republican Tim Michels and says all Democrats need to work together to help him keep his seat.

“I am so pleased to be running for reelection,” said Governor Evers. “As they all said, we need your help. It’s all about getting organized, and it’s all about getting people to vote. If we do that, we will win.”

Several other state Democrats campaigned with the Governor in La Crosse.

Governor Evers will finish his statewide tour in Wausau Friday evening.

