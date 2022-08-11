ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gov. Evers stops in La Crosse for “Doing The Right Thing” tour

By Aaron Xiong
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dd3Ju_0hE0N4ul00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is wasting no time.

The Democrat kicked off his statewide tour for the November general election.

On Thursday, the Governor made a stop at the Grand Hotel Ballroom in La Crosse.

Governor Evers will face Republican Tim Michels and says all Democrats need to work together to help him keep his seat.

“I am so pleased to be running for reelection,” said Governor Evers. “As they all said, we need your help. It’s all about getting organized, and it’s all about getting people to vote. If we do that, we will win.”

Several other state Democrats campaigned with the Governor in La Crosse.

Governor Evers will finish his statewide tour in Wausau Friday evening.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Montie Szydel
4d ago

I don't think that guy's done much right since he's been in office when you pardon criminals like he has I just can't believe people vote for somebody like that

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission

(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
La Crosse, WI
Government
spectrumnews1.com

'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
KEWAUNEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Tim Michels
wisfarmer.com

Crave Brothers named 2022 Grand Master Cheesemaker at WI State Fair

WEST ALLIS – Team Crave Brothers won the coveted title of Grand Master Cheesemaker at the Wisconsin State Fair. The announcement was made at the start of the Blue-Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on Thurs., Aug. 11 in the Saz’s Hospitality Pavilion just prior to the auction featuring all the blue-ribbon dairy products at the fair.
WATERLOO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin

In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. Under pressure from Trump, Vos last year announced the inquiry and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud. But he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election, something Vos said was unconstitutional and impossible.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
963kklz.com

Wisconsin Drivers Dodging Porta Pottys On Freeway

Wisconsin drivers found themselves in a pretty poopy situation recently. They had to suddenly avoid not hitting random porta potty’s that were all over the freeway. A truck carrying them somehow lost the load and they were sprawled all over the freeway! Sadly some drivers were not so lucky and several cars were damaged because of it. One person said his car may be totaled because of the damage the porta potty did to his car. A total of 4 cars were damaged and towed from the scene, but no injuries were reported to any of the drivers. As Carla said, “Skid Marks Everywhere!”
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy