Turnto10.com
Tiverton man sentenced in Massachusetts on armed robbery charges
(WJAR) — A Tiverton man who was involved in a violent robbery in Massachusetts while on probation was sentenced to state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn said Monday. Officials said 59-year-old Randy Audet will serve five to seven years after pleading guilty in Fall River Superior...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack
A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
fallriverreporter.com
Dartmouth Police arrested two on stolen vehicles charges, outstanding warrants
DARTMOUTH, MA – Two men have been arrested after a stolen car was recovered. According to Dartmouth Police, on Sunday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Officer Jared White observed a Mercury Sable operating on Stackhouse House without its headlights on. In an effort to signal the operator of the Mercury...
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Police: Man shot in face in Providence
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: New BWC Footage Shows the Hate and Violence Officers Face Daily at the Hands of Boston’s Youth
“Bitch, I’m just letting you know I’m going to fucking kill you!” Lina Seiffulah of Roxbury, said to officers as they removed her from the back of a police cruiser at the local Dorchester district station. This wasn’t her first threat towards officers that evening. In...
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
whdh.com
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of Massachusetts bicyclist that died from injuries after driver opened car door
SOMERVILLE – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino have confirmed the investigation in fatal collision involving a bicyclist that occurred on Friday at approximately 11:20 a.m. in the area of 1055 Broadway in Somerville. The preliminary investigation suggests that the cyclist, identified as...
Man, 26, dead after jump from ‘Jaws’ bridge; search for younger brother suspended
EDGARTOWN, Mass. — The body of a 26-year-old man was recovered, and the search for his missing 21-year-old brother was suspended Monday after the pair jumped from the “Jaws” bridge on Martha’s Vineyard late Sunday night and never resurfaced, officials confirmed to WFXT-TV. According to Massachusetts State Police, four people, including the two brothers, jumped from the American Legion Memorial Bridge in Edgartown at around 11:20 p.m. The other two jumpers swam successfully to shore, the TV station reported.
whdh.com
Four men arrested, over 3,000 grams of illegal drugs seized in Dorchester drug bust
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of several law enforcement agencies arrested four Dorchester men suspected of drug distribution on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The suspects, Jeiler Guerrero, 18, Braylin Guerrero, 21, Justin Lara-Soto, 23 and Reynaldo Sarmiento-Crispin, 27, where arrested by BPD Drug Control Units from Dorchester...
NECN
South End Mourns the Loss of Young Man Killed in Shooting
Boston's South End mourned the loss of a man Sunday evening whose life was taken last Saturday in a shooting. Dion Ruiz, a 28-year-old man from the South End was shot Saturday evening near West Dedham Street. After police found Ruiz, he was taken to Boston Medical Center, where officials say he died from his injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Police looking for Massachusetts homeless man accused of assault and rape at MBTA station
Boston – A Massachusetts man is wanted on a disturbing charge. Transit Police detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Steven Wade Coffey for Rape. It is alleged that the Assault and Rape occurred at the MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station on Thursday, August 4 at 2:30 a.m.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police locate woman reported missing
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said Monday that they located a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing. Roxanne Cooke had not been seen since Aug. 4. Police did not release any information about her condition or where she was found.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
fallriverreporter.com
VIDEO: Somerset Police looking for suspect in break-in that damaged business
The Somerset Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect pictured above. On Wednesday August 3, at approximately 2:45 a.m., the pictured suspect forced entry into the Chic Salon, located at 359 Wilbur Avenue. He made a hasty search for a cash drawer before being...
