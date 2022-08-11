ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 221 ‘Previewing Colts’ Preseason Opener’

By Joe Hopkins
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkZ6H_0hE0Mpq600

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for their first preseason game Saturday!

On this week’s episode of the Colts Blue Zone Podcast, Mike Chappell , Dave Griffiths and Joe Hopkins begin the show with an update on Shaq Leonard’s health.

They then break down Indy’s first official depth chart of the year (8:19), discuss takeaways from training camp (16:45) and detail what to watch for when the Colts take on the Bills (36:19).

Follow the podcast on Twitter @ColtsBluezone for all things Colts, and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your listening device.

Click here for iTunes

Click here for Spotify

Click here for YouTube

Click here for Stitcher

Click here for Google Podcasts

Be sure to join us next week as the Blue Zone crew discusses takeaways from the game and the latest from training camp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Colts remove WR Strachan from PUP, add to active roster

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Mike Strachan’s pursuit for a roster spot can begin. The Indianapolis Colts added their second-year receiver to the active roster from the physically unable to perform list (PUP). Strachan opened training camp on PUP after undergoing knee surgery during the offseason. The 2021 7th-round draft pick appeared in six games as a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
WANE 15

Colts drop their preseason opener to Bills 27-24

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts lost their preseason opener 27-24 at Buffalo as Matt Ryan made his debut at quarterback for Indianapolis. The Bills rallied from a 14-point deficit to win on a 46-yard Tyler Bass field goal at the final gun. Ryan played just over a quarter in his first preseason action in two years, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Joe Hopkins
The Associated Press

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson’s starting spot

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland’s first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson’s pending suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Episodes#American Football#Colts Blue Zone#Twitter Coltsbluezone#Itunes Click#Spotify Click#Stitcher Click#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Trump calls for return of privileged documents reportedly seized at Mar-a-Lago

(The Hill) – Former President Trump on Sunday called on the FBI to return documents reportedly seized at Mar-a-Lago that are protected by attorney-client and executive privileges. “Oh great!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It has just been learned that the FBI, in its now famous raid of Mar-a-Lago, took boxes of privileged ‘attorney-client’ material, […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Google
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy