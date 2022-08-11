Read full article on original website
WKU President delivers annual address to faculty and staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In his annual faculty and staff convocation address Monday morning, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni reflected on the previous school year and looked ahead to the coming year. Caboni discussed the progress on the university’s fifth year of its strategic plan. Climbing to Greater Heights...
Rardin Listed on Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hired of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball Head Coach Marc Rardin was named to the Top 20 Most Impactful Coaching Hires of this offseason by D1Baseball.com Rardin comes in at No. 11 on the list. “Rardin has been very selective in what Division I Baseball job he would be willing...
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
Franklin Sidewalk Sale set to start this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time to shop ‘til you drop in Franklin. Local businesses will have tables set up outside their storefronts full of sale items for customers this weekend. The sale will highlight local downtown stores in the city, while also allowing owners to...
Blue Equity Makes Significant Investment in and Provides Growth Capital to Cheetah Clean Auto Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (News Release) - Blue Equity, an independent private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has formalized an investment and partnership with Cheetah Clean Auto Wash. Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is Kentucky’s leading locally owned and operated chain of car washes with five sites in Bowling...
Simpson County kicks off back to school with Prayer Walk
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Franklin, Kentucky community spent this afternoon praying in the various schools in the city for the 5th annual Prayer Walk. “We’re going not only just in the high school or the middle school, but every single school and even sports facilities where the kids will be after school. So like, it’s all encompassing. It’s everywhere the students are going to be,” said volunteer and student minister, Lily Hunter.
BGISD Superintendent talks schools safety, security for upcoming school year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent School District are headed back today, and for many parents and students, school security and safety is in the forefront of their minds. “To our students, and our parents, it’s very natural to be anxious, right? I mean, you see what happened...
Warren County Public Schools asks residents not to remove School Bus Route signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In preparation for the upcoming school year, Warren County Public Schools has placed temporary signs marking new school bus stops around the county. The signs are meant to stay in place for two weeks and will be removed by WCPS Transportation Department personnel. However, some...
Jarret Doege enters transfer portal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The quarterback battle on The Hill has taken a sharp turn. West Virginia transfer Jarret Doege finds himself in the portal once again. Doege entered the portal on Sunday night, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports. WKU later confirmed those reports. WKU head...
Countdown to Kickoff: Edmonson County Wildcats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new era lies ahead for Edmonson County football. Zach Vincent takes over the helm of the Wildcats as they prepare for the 2022 season. A coordinator-turned head coach who’s seen several seasons with Edmonson County, his assistants say there’s already been a “new energy” in the locker room and the practice facility.
Franklin woman celebrates 70 years of playing liturgical organ
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Judy Owens has worn many hats in her 84 years; mother of four, nurse, and church organist. “I took piano for years, and my mom encouraged me to get into the organ when I was probably 10 years old. Then I got to playing just the hymns in church, a few hymns first,” Owens said.
Jules with the Flowers hosts “Back 2 School” market for local vendors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Having gotten their start through local markets, one local shop is now putting it forward. Jules with the Flowers hosted their first “Back 2 School” market today. The market included Jules’ own products, as well as stalls from other vendors selling goods like thrifted clothing and original art prints.
Slim Shower Chances into Mid-week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The work week began with sun and clouds mixed along with afternoon readings a bit cooler than Sunday’s. We may have a few more clouds Tuesday as a disturbance slides by to our southwest. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll...
Perfect outdoor weather into this evening!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a GORGEOUS start to our weekend so far! This evening will feature partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid 60s!. We’ll have a slight chance for a stray shower late Sunday morning, mainly NE of Bowling Green. Most places will get through the day dry, though. Daytime highs for Sunday look a bit warmer in the mid 80s. Cooler than average temperatures still stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, rain chances look slim through much of next week. Stray showers are possible next weekend.
Clouds increase for a gloomy, but cool Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While it may be a bit of a gloomy day, clouds and the chance of showers will keep temperatures on the cooler side. Expect clouds with some sun each day this week. We’ll have a small chance for a passing shower, with temperatures stay below average through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little warmer by the end of the week through the weekend. The humidity goes up too and we will see a better chance for storms.
U.S. Corps of Engineers: Dam remains halted in Edmonson County until solution is found
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A few months ago, WBKO News told you the Edmonson County Water District voiced their concerns to the U.S. Corps of Engineers over the low water levels and the impact it would have on their supply. After surveying the dam and the area, the removal...
Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell found dead in Logan County
OLMSTED, Ky. (WSMV) - A soldier assigned to Fort Campbell was found dead on Saturday morning, Fort Campbell officials confirmed on Monday. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office found Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tennessee, dead in the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The Kentucky State Police said in a news release on Saturday that Burks was shot by an individual who fled the scene.
KSP investigates murder in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Saturday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Olmsted community. Logan County deputies responded to the 600 block of Kenny Straton Road and located a deceased male. Investigations revealed...
KYTC releases traffic impact report through Aug. 19
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for through August 19 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65. A rehabilitation and resurfacing project on I-65 from mile point 0.0 to 14 continues. Motorists should expect the...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
