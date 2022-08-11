ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Lifestyle
Saint Louis County, MO
Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Daisy, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident

A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
FARMINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Government#Animal Shelter#Animal Care
kfmo.com

Resinger Has Court Date

(Farmington, MO) A Farmington man, 45 year old William J. Resinger Jr., will make an appearance in St. Francois County Court Thursday, August 25th. Resinger has a counsel status hearing on charges of second degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age. Reports indicate he is alleged to have initiated an incident with a female juvenile between 2011 to 2013. The incidents of abuse are said to have continued for several years. Resinger was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a bond of $150,000.
FARMINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Pedestrian Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 37 year old Travis J. McDaniel, is recovering from serious injuries after he was struck by a car on Pimville Road in St. Francois County at 1:30 Saturday morning. Highway Patrol reports indicate McDaniel was lying in the Westbound lane of Pimville Road as a car, driven west by 35 year old Jamie L. Petty of Park Hills, swerved to avoid a deer in the road. The vehicle's front right tire struck McDaniel. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Petty was not injured.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cold Water Cemetery in St. Louis County, Missouri dates back to the late 1790s and is still in use

Coldwater Cemetery.LittleT889, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are a lot of historic cemeteries in Missouri. There’s one in Florissant, Missouri located in north St. Louis County known as the Cold Water Cemetery which has also been referred to as the Patterson Family Cemetery. Although the cemetery is still in use, it was used largely from 1809 to 1929.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation plans major invasive fish removal project for lower Grand River

The Missouri Department of Conservation plans to remove invasive Asian carp from the lower Grand River in a project to serve research and fisheries management. From Sept. 12-16, MDC will close to boaters the Brunswick Access and the final eight miles of the river before it flows into the Missouri River. Crews will net and remove the carp working with a commercial fisherman and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The fish will be utilized as commercial food, feed, and bait products. Anglers will benefit because desired native fish from buffalo and paddlefish to flathead and channel catfish will have less competition for food and space.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Homicide In Washington Park

– Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that it was requested by Washington Park Police Department to assist with a death investigation on August 12, 2022, when a 43-year-old female was located deceased in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue, in Washington Park. When ISP arrived on scene, Washington Park Police Department had a person of interest in custody.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy