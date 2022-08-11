LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO