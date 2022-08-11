ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
WLKY.com

Portion of I-64 to be renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be,"...
spectrumnews1.com

Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
WLKY.com

Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
Wave 3

LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
wdrb.com

LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
Community Policy