wdrb.com
Residents oppose building of concrete plant across from residential Louisville neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in one Louisville neighborhood want to settle the dust surrounding the construction of a concrete plant they say will ruin their air quality. Construction is underway a concrete plant on Aiken Road, but across the street is a neighborhood where many people are trying...
Wave 3
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center. Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street...
WLKY.com
Portion of I-64 to be renamed in honor of fallen LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer killed in the line of duty will be honored on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Cottongim was hit and killed in December while responding to an abandoned car on Interstate 64. "He was a shining example of what a police officer should be,"...
WLKY.com
Merriwether residents start petition to save homes marked for demolition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of neighbors is trying to save several homes from demolition in the Merriwether neighborhood. The houses are on Lawton Court which is between South Preston Street and East Burnett Avenue. Sarah Fisher lives two streets away. She and others in the neighborhood say they...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville bicyclists pushing for change to bike lanes around city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state of Kentucky ranks 37th for the number of commuters that bike or walk to work and at Falls City Community BikeWorks they provide the tools and expertise to fix the bikes. What You Need To Know. Falls City Community BikeWorks open shop is open...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
WLKY.com
Computers donated to Volunteers of America facility aim to address digital divide in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new computer lab with donated computers in west Louisville and it's aimed at addressing the digital divide in the Louisville community. The Volunteers of America facility – at 4303 W Broadway – now has a dedicated space for free computer and internet use. From learning how to use the internet, Word documents, and even social media, the team will be there to assist any resident who needs training.
Wave 3
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. Early...
WLKY.com
Concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, Lake Forest neighbors concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Construction is underway for a concrete batch plant coming to Middletown, and people living in the area have a number of concerns. SI Ready Mix is building the plant in a lot on Aiken Road, across from the Lake Forest neighborhood. Lake Forest neighbors said they...
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Bicyclist crashes into Louisville police cruiser in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman riding a bicycle and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser crashed into each other in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a bicyclist was riding westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street around 3 p.m. Mitchell said the woman entered the intersection on 31st Street and hit the front end of an LMPD cruiser.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman shot in the California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in the California neighborhood on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, near Dixie Highway, around 8 p.m. Police found a woman shot at 15th and Gallagher streets.
Wave 3
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades.
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
wdrb.com
New Jeffersonville restaurant offering special deal on Tuesday for becoming 100th location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Taziki's in Jeffersonville is celebrating its 100th location with a 100 cent menu. The Jeffersonville location is the actual 100th location for the company. The Mediterranean café on Veterans Parkway will offer six menu items for 100 cents on Tuesday only. It's one item per...
