EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 11 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the following statement:. "On Aug. 15, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality on Georgia 21 north, just past its intersection with Patriot Park. The investigation found that a Honda Element was traveling north on Georgia 21. A dump truck was in front of the Honda slowing and attempting to turn left into a work zone. The Honda struck the rear end of the dump truck. The driver, Mr. Richard Burroughs, age 69 from Rincon, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of vehicle 2 was not injured. Effingham County Coroner David Exley responded to the scene and performed a blood draw on the deceased. Georgia 21 North was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation."

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO