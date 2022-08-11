ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

WJCL

Afternoon storms today and hot with feels-like in the upper-90s

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will drift into the area today from the north. The front will stall out throughout the afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon along the sea breeze. Models are showing best chance for showers will be areas along and east of I-95. Highs will be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. The feels-like temperature will be in the upper-90s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WJCL

Georgia State Trooper: 69-year-old driver killed in Effingham County after rear-ending dump truck

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 11 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the following statement:. "On Aug. 15, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality on Georgia 21 north, just past its intersection with Patriot Park. The investigation found that a Honda Element was traveling north on Georgia 21. A dump truck was in front of the Honda slowing and attempting to turn left into a work zone. The Honda struck the rear end of the dump truck. The driver, Mr. Richard Burroughs, age 69 from Rincon, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of vehicle 2 was not injured. Effingham County Coroner David Exley responded to the scene and performed a blood draw on the deceased. Georgia 21 North was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation."
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tree#Power Lines#Refrigerated#Wjcl 22 News#Wjclnews
WJCL

Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Rincon Police Department reports string of car break-ins

RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is issuing a warning following a string of car break-ins. Early Sunday morning, several cars were broken into in the Madison Oaks subdivision, according to police. RPD is reminding everyone to lock their car doors and not leave anything of value inside.
RINCON, GA
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
WJCL

UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WJCL

Here's how Forsyth Park celebrated National Farmers Market Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."
SAVANNAH, GA

