Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Afternoon storms today and hot with feels-like in the upper-90s
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will drift into the area today from the north. The front will stall out throughout the afternoon. There is a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms this afternoon along the sea breeze. Models are showing best chance for showers will be areas along and east of I-95. Highs will be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. The feels-like temperature will be in the upper-90s.
WTGS
I-95 in Jasper Co. impacted by 'large scale traffic collision'
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Drivers should avoid I-95 outside of Hardeeville. City officials say that the area of I-95 near the 2-mile marker north and southbound may be closed due to the South Carolina Highway Patrol actively working a large-scale traffic collision impacting both directions of travel. Jasper...
WJCL
Georgia State Patrol: 1 person killed when scooter hits pickup truck in Bulloch County
BROOKLET, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. One person is dead after the scooter they were riding collided with a pickup truck in Bulloch County near Brooklet on Monday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. at the intersection of US Highway 80...
WJCL
Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 3 injured in I-95 crash near Georgia-South Carolina state line
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Update 1:13 p.m.: The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead and three others injured following the crash. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 5 a.m. Monday when a 2010 Nissan SUV collided with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Crash shuts down northbound, southbound lanes of I-95 in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near mile marker 2 impacted both directions of travel for several hours on Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened at approximately 7:36 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol, Jasper Fire and EMS along with...
WJCL
Investigation underway after vacant Savannah home catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a vacant home in Savannah caught fire on Sunday. It happened at Skidaway Road and 37th Street. No one was physically hurt. This is a developing story. We will update this article as we learn more.
WJCL
Georgia State Trooper: 69-year-old driver killed in Effingham County after rear-ending dump truck
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 11 a.m.:. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released the following statement:. "On Aug. 15, at approximately 6:30 a.m., a Trooper was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with a confirmed fatality on Georgia 21 north, just past its intersection with Patriot Park. The investigation found that a Honda Element was traveling north on Georgia 21. A dump truck was in front of the Honda slowing and attempting to turn left into a work zone. The Honda struck the rear end of the dump truck. The driver, Mr. Richard Burroughs, age 69 from Rincon, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Burroughs was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of vehicle 2 was not injured. Effingham County Coroner David Exley responded to the scene and performed a blood draw on the deceased. Georgia 21 North was closed for approximately two hours during the crash investigation."
Woman injured in Monday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured on Monday night. Police responded to the shooting at W 39th Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The incident remains under investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Authorities confirm 1 person killed in Beaufort County alligator attack
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and other emergency services were on scene of an alligator incident in Sun City. The sheriff's office received a call at about 11:15 a.m. about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a deceased person.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water
Ashton Mingle took police on a high-speed chase, driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant.
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after victim shot inside vehicle
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah say one person was injured Monday night in a shooting. According to officials, the victim was shot in the leg while inside her car near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 39th Street. It happened just after 7 p.m. Monday. Additional information has...
WJCL
Rincon Police Department reports string of car break-ins
RINCON, Ga. — The Rincon Police Department is issuing a warning following a string of car break-ins. Early Sunday morning, several cars were broken into in the Madison Oaks subdivision, according to police. RPD is reminding everyone to lock their car doors and not leave anything of value inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
88-year-old woman killed in Sun City alligator attack, deputies say
HILTON HEAD, S. C. (WSAV) — One woman has died following an alligator attack in Sun City. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 11:15 this morning about a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person. Upon arrival, […]
WJCL
Police: One man shot in downtown Savannah, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man seriously injured. Authorities said it happened on the 300 block of Williamson Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. That's not far from City Hall. Police said the victim was taken to a...
wtoc.com
Vidalia Police investigating early morning armed robbery at convenience store
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on McIntosh Street. Police say it happened just after 12 a.m. Friday morning at Food Mart. The clerk told responding officers an unknown male wearing all black clothing withe a white face covering...
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
WJCL
Inflation and schools: Beaufort County shares impact on student lunch prices
BEAUFORT, S.C. — As the school year begins, local districts are being impacted by inflation. “Our school nutrition program really isn’t immune to it all,” said Chief Financial Officer of the Beaufort County School District Tonya Crosby. “Pepperoni has been going up 65 percent,” she said.
WJCL
UPDATE: Port Wentworth murder suspect in custody
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update 5:37 p.m.:. Port Wentworth Police say Butler was taken into custody around 4:30 p.m. in Port Wentworth. The Port Wentworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night while trying to find his killer. Officers were called a little...
WJCL
Here's how Forsyth Park celebrated National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."
Comments / 0