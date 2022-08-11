Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor, where she had been a resident for the last four years. Naida was born in Osborne, KS on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Ruby and Alice Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Randee (Steve) Werts of Prairie Village, KS and Sandra Sanders of Kansas City, MO; and also her nieces Susan (John) Moyer and Peggy (Mark) Roser of Junction City, Sherry Boyer of Topeka, KS, and Linda Filby-Fisher of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters and nephew: Nila Irene Filby in 2013, Norma Jean Horner in 2022, and Jeffrey Barton Filby in 2009.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO