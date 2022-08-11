Read full article on original website
Related
jcpost.com
Naida Jane Sanders
Naida Jane (Bell) Sanders passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Chapman Valley Manor, where she had been a resident for the last four years. Naida was born in Osborne, KS on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Ruby and Alice Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Randee (Steve) Werts of Prairie Village, KS and Sandra Sanders of Kansas City, MO; and also her nieces Susan (John) Moyer and Peggy (Mark) Roser of Junction City, Sherry Boyer of Topeka, KS, and Linda Filby-Fisher of Overland Park, KS. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters and nephew: Nila Irene Filby in 2013, Norma Jean Horner in 2022, and Jeffrey Barton Filby in 2009.
jcpost.com
RCPD IDs man injured in Friday rollover crash
RILEY COUNTY —Authorities have identified a Kansas man injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Friday in Riley County. A 2003 Saturn Ion driven by Randy Gallegos, 44, Olsburg, was westbound in the 8600 block of Green-Randolph Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Th driver...
jcpost.com
RCPD: Suspects stole man's expensive golf clubs
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft of golf clubs worth approximately $1500. Just after 9a.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 24-year-old man reported 31- and 36-year-old...
Comments / 0