Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA. With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher–who won five NBA championships with the Lakers throughout his playing career–acknowledged that the City of Angeles might not be prepared to see the “other LA team” come out of the conference and compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO