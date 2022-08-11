ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game

Brandon Jennings was once a highly touted rookie that seemed to have an extremely bright future ahead of him. The cards didn’t exactly fall in his favor, and at this point, he’s been busy making a lot of noise on the mean streets of Twitter. Just recently, the former No. 10 overall pick decided to […] The post ‘Stupidest thing ever’: Lakers star LeBron James slammed by former lottery pick for allegedly destroying the game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors

Kevin Durant just slammed the report about him potentially retiring instead of staying with the Brooklyn Nets. To recall, KD recently issued an ultimatum to the Nets to force his way out of the team. He reportedly asked owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, basically calling for the […] The post Kevin Durant breaks silence on shocking Nets retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League

The Kevin Durant trade saga has been the main storyline surrounding the 2022 NBA offseason. With each day, it seems a new revelation is made regarding Durant’s feelings towards the Nets, his trade request, or the NBA in general. Chances are it won’t stop until this situation reaches some sort of resolution either. The latest […] The post ‘More apt to retire than play again for Nets’: Marc Stein shares NBA exec’s shocking Kevin Durant take from Summer League appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stephen Curry’s mind was blown by viral Bronny James poster dunk

Bronny James isn’t quite the blue-chip prep prospect that made his dad a nationwide household name before graduating high school. As LeBron James’ oldest son enters his senior year at Sierra Canyon, though, it sure seems like his steady climb back up the Class of 2023 recruiting rankings is bound to continue. Playing with the […] The post Stephen Curry’s mind was blown by viral Bronny James poster dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown duo is one of the most dangerous partnerships in the NBA today. Their recent run to the NBA Finals is a clear testament to this fact. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Derek Fisher, however, he believes that Tatum and Brown still […] The post Celtics duo Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard, Paul George reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing

ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have been partying all offseason long. They have certainly had good reason to do so, considering they came out on top in the 2022 NBA Finals. Green in particular has been on quite a spree this offseason, whether it be celebrating Golden State’s most recent championship or roasting […] The post Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding features performance from DaBaby, Roddy Ricch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check

Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA. With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher–who won five NBA championships with the Lakers throughout his playing career–acknowledged that the City of Angeles might not be prepared to see the “other LA team” come out of the conference and compete for the Larry O’Brien trophy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul

Is Jake Paul now trying to get into basketball? Hard to say for now, but with him, you can never really tell. In any case, the social media personality recently hooked up with Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro to shoot some hoops, and it looked like Paul is going to need plenty of work […] The post Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor

Weddings are great. Families and friends come together to celebrate love. But, as everyone knows, not all weddings are created equal. Some weddings are incredibly lavish and spare no expense while others are much more, ahem, modest. Golden State Warrior star — and defending NBA champion — Draymond Green is in the former category if […] The post Draymond Green’s wedding features highly unusual party favor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
‘Hell with that’: Stephen A Smith breaks silence on Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade demands with scorching hot take

Stephen A Smith was out of the picture for over a month so you knew he was going to be back with a vengeance once he returned. This is exactly what we got from the renowned ESPN broadcaster on Monday on his first day back on First Take. As expected, Stephen A had a scorching hot take on Kevin Durant’s current trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
‘We can win this thing, possibly’: Celtics owner gets 100% real on roster with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck is more than happy with the current roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, especially with the offseason additions they made. In fact, the Celtics boss is confident they have what it takes to win it all in 2022-23 after coming so close last season, only losing to the […] The post ‘We can win this thing, possibly’: Celtics owner gets 100% real on roster with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Lakers forward LeBron James sends heartwarming message to Draymond Green on Warriors star’s wedding

Los Angeles Laker star LeBron James made sure Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green feels the love after his wedding with longtime partner Hazel Renee over the weekend. Green tied the knot with Renee in a star-studded wedding on Saturday evening. Several athletes attended the event, including LeBron and power agent Rich Paul–who also happens […] The post Lakers forward LeBron James sends heartwarming message to Draymond Green on Warriors star’s wedding appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Jaylen Brown linked to Heat amid Celtics’ Kevin Durant trade chase

The Boston Celtics still appear to be serious about their chase for Kevin Durant, especially after the former league MVP gave the Brooklyn Nets a recent ultimatum. Boston, however, will need to give up a whole lot if they want to land KD, and it has become quite evident that Jaylen Brown could turn out […] The post RUMOR: Jaylen Brown linked to Heat amid Celtics’ Kevin Durant trade chase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
