Indianapolis, IN

Scecina volleyball coach placed on leave for violating 'code of conduct'

By Matthew VanTryon, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Scecina girls volleyball coach Kevin Griffin has been placed on paid administrative leave for violating a "code of conduct violation."

"The staff member is on paid administrative leave while the authorities investigate the matter regarding a code of conduct violation," the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement. "The school is cooperating with local authorities. We ask for prayers for all involved and assure you of Scecina's continued commitment to the well-being of our students and staff."

Scecina did not respond to IndyStar questions regarding the nature of the violation. Griffin is no longer listed as the volleyball coach on the school's athletic website. IndyStar contacted multiple parents of players on the team. One referred IndyStar to the school and said they could not provide documentation of any communication between the school and parents regarding the violation in question.

Griffin has been the head coach of the girls varsity volleyball team at Scecina since June 2015. He has been involved with the program in some capacity since 2001, serving as the head freshman coach, the head junior varsity coach and varsity assistant. He has also served as the boys volleyball coach. Griffin has four children that graduated from Scecina.

No plans have been made public for who will coach the team to start the season. Scecina hosts New Palestine on Saturday in its season opener.

