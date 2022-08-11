ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver sets another record high temperature

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
Denver residents can expect clear, sunny skies with a high near 94.  Gazette file photo

The temperature reached 98 degrees on Thursday in Denver, a record high for Aug. 11, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the sixth time this year that the Mile High City has set a temperature record. The previous record for Aug. 11 was 97 degrees, set in 2020.

Thursday's high was 10 degrees above normal, according to the weather service.

Warmer than normal conditions are expected to continue with forecasts calling for highs in the mid- to upper 90s through Sunday.

Denver Weather: Cooler with a chance for heavy rain

Denver residents can expect cooler temperatures Monday with a high near 83 according to the National Weather Service. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4 p.m. This chance of showers and thunderstorms persists into the night, with the best chances happening before midnight. Lows are expected to be around 60.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

Colorado weather: Rain brings flash flood warnings, cooler temperatures Monday

Colorado will see lower temperatures across the state as rainstorms pose flash flood risks for Interstates 70 and 25. Flood watches are in effect Monday for the Front Range, Park County and the Palmer Divide from 1 p.m. until midnight. Weather officials say up to two inches of rain could fall in under 45 minutes along the foothills and in central Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Hot weather persists this weekend, relief coming next week

It will be a toasty weekend in Denver, but relief is on the horizon along with a chance of storms in the next several days. “Definitely a hot and sunny day today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Zach Hiris, said. “Kind of the same story for Sunday.” The high hit 94 degrees today at Denver International Airport, with sunny skies followed by a low of 66 degrees tonight. Tomorrow’s high will...
DENVER, CO
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat

Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
DENVER, CO
#Mile High
Flooding possible on Monday especially south and west of Denver

Rich moisture in the air over Colorado has prompted a Flood Watch for the foothills, the mountains, and the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. That is why CBS News Colorado has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day.The watch starts at 1 p.m. and continues through midnight for the higher terrain of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties as well as all areas south and southeast of Highlands Ranch.Rainfall rates of up to 2" in just 30-45 minutes from strongest storms could quickly cause flooding particularly over the burn scars leftover from past wildfires like East Troublesome and Cameron...
DENVER, CO
State of the Atmosphere: Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Looking ahead we have a 'cooler' week on tap with continued scattered thunderstorm chances, particularly early in the period. So far, this August has only had one day below 90° for a high temperature. Three record highs were reached so far this month, too. There has been little in...
DENVER, CO
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain

As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
DENVER, CO
Flooding reported across the Front Range

Heavy rain flooded much of the Front Range on Monday as authorities shut down highways because of flash floods. In Larimer County, flooding was reported on County Road 43 between Glen Haven and Drake, according to the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center. In Aurora, police reported flooding at Quincy Avenue and Parker Road as well as at Dartmouth Avenue and Chambers Road. Some parts of Douglas County saw up to 2 inches of rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon

Officials in northern Colorado shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon for a short time on Monday due to flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office closed the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area and some flooding was happening in the community of Glen Haven on the western side of the canyon.The closure was lifted about 2 hours later.
GLEN HAVEN, CO
Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

