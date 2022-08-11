ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
nypressnews.com

Dementia: The speech complication frequently seen in patients with ‘atypical’ dementia

A report published in the journal Psychogeriatrics in 2021 explained that these atypical presentations of patients were becoming increasingly recognised in the medical field. Although the toxic proteins that characterise logopenic aphasia may differ from those in Alzheimer’s, both diseases are caused by similar kinds of changes in the brain, according to the Alzheimer’s Society.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid
nypressnews.com

Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard

Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada. Health Canada says the recall involves certain MamaRoo baby swings and the RockaRoo baby rockers. Those products impacted by the recall include MamaRoo infant...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy